Apple TV+, all the releases of March 2025

Crime, comedy, animation and a new anthological series. A new month arrives and Apple TV+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the releases of March 2025 on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+, the releases of March 2025

Dope Thief, Season 1 (March 14, 2025)

It starts on March 14, 2025 with Dope Thiefthe new eight -episode crime drama produced by Ridley Scott, which also directs the first episode, and created and produced by Peter Craig. In the cast Brian Tyree Henry, Wagner Moura, Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Nesta Cooper, Amir Arison, Dustin Nguyen and Ving Rhaames. The series – based on the homonymous book by Dennis Tafoya – follows two criminals, old friends, who pretend to be agents of the goddess to devalue a house unknown in the Philadelphia countryside. Their small scam turns into a question of life or death, when involuntarily discover the largest secret corridor of narcotics on the eastern coast.

Side Quest, Season 1 (March 26, 2025)

We continue on March 26, 2025 with Side Questthe anthological series expansion of the universe of Mythic Quest Telling the lives of employees, players and fans who have had an important impact in the development of the game. The series features Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and others.

The Studio, Season 1 (March 26, 2025)

We always conclude on March 26, 2025 with The Studiothe series of and with Seth Rogen that brings together, among others, a stellar cast that also includes Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase on Wonders. Bryan Cranston will appear as a guest star. In The Studiosays the synopsis, Seth Rogen interprets Matt Remick, the new leader of the Continental Studios in crisis. In a sector where the films struggle to remain alive, Matt and his team of leaders in struggle fight their insecurities, while they clash with narcissistic artists and with the vile owners of the company in the increasingly ephemeral research of making great films. Wearing the good dress that masks an infinite sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award ceremony offers them the opportunity of a sparkling success or a catastrophe that puts an end to their career. As a person who eats, sleeps and breathes cinema, Matt has chased this work all his life and now it could destroy it.

