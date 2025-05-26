Apple TV+ renews Las Azules for season 2: the first advances on cast and plot

Apple TV+ has renewed Las Azules for the second season, Crime series in Spanish and set in Mexico in the early 70s. And the new season is already being produced, in which the candidate for the Aroel Award Bárbara Mori will resume the leading role as Maria. The Azules have therefore returned to complete what they started. Here are all the information available on the plot and cast.

What Las Azules 2 is about

Set in 1971 and inspired by real events, Las Azules 2 resumes the history of the four women who challenged the rigid ultra -care rules of the time becoming the first female police force of Mexico. Promoted to Lieutenant, now Maria (Mori) is divided between the respect of the rules he has sworn to follow and the unstoppable push towards the truth, when the murder of a young university student is followed by other victims and brings to light a deeper conspiracy. While the murders become increasingly daring and the boundaries between guilty, victim and avenger become more and more nuanced, Maria, ángeles (Sariñana), Gabina (Rasgado) and Valentina (Téllez) are dragged into a labyrinth of buried and painful truths.

The cast of Las Azules 2

Mori will be joined as in the first season by Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado and by an entirely Latin American cast. Las Azules is created by the showrunner and winning director of the International Emmy Award Fernando Rovzar together with Pablo Aramendi. Wendy Riss, candidate for Emmy, Erica Sánchez su and Billy Rovzar, winner of the International Emmy, are executive producers. The series is produced by Lemon Studios, which is also the winner of the International Emmy.

When Las Azules 2 comes out

It is not yet known when the second season will be released, composed overall from eight episodes.