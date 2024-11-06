Arcane 2: plot, trailer and when all the episodes come out

Season 2 of “Arcane” arrives on Netflix, the TV series inspired by the “League of Legends” video games and set in the same universe. The production consists of 9 episodes lasting 40 minutes each and is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, both involved in the series also as screenwriters. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when the episodes of “Arcane 2” are released on Netflix.

Arcane 2: the plot

The second season begins immediately after the events we witnessed in the finale of the first, where Jinx threw a Hextech gem against the Piltover Council Building. What will happen now? We know that sisters Vi and Jinx will be further apart than ever because of the latter’s choice, the consequences of which could be nothing short of devastating. His gesture, in fact, will not only further ignite the conflict between Piltover and Zaun – two completely opposite realities -, further distancing the possibility of resolving the situation between the two factions, but will also affect the already fragile relationship with Vi.

Arcane 2: the cast

All the main actors are expected to return to the voice cast of “Arcane 2”, including Hailee Steinfeld as Vi and Ella Purnell as Powder/Jinx. Other performers include:

Mia Sinclair Jenness is Powder (as a young girl)

Kevin Alejandro is Jayce Talis

Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman

Molly Harris as Young Caitlyn

Harry Lloyd is Victor

Jason Spisak is Silco

Toks Olagundoye is Mel Medarda

JB Blanc is Vander and Bolbok

Reed Shannon as Ekko

Miles Brown as Ekko (young version)

To complete the cast in secondary (but recurring) roles there should be:

Remy Hii as Marcus and Mr. Kiramman

Abigail Marlowe as Mrs. Kiramman and Eve

Mick Wingert is Heimerdinger

Yuri Lowenthal is Mylo

Roger Craig Smith as Claggor

Josh Keaton is Deckard and Salo

Fred Tatasciore is Benzo

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Grayson

Brett Tucker is Singed

Amirah Vann is Sevika

Mara Junot is Shoola

Dave B. Mitchell as Vern, Hoskel and Harold

Miyavi is Finn

Erica Lindbeck as Elora

Arcane 2: when the episodes come out on Netflix

The first episodes of “Arcane 2” will be released on Netflix on November 9th, while the second part will be available from November 16th 2024 and, finally, the third and final will be online starting from November 23rd of the current month.

The Arcane 2 trailer