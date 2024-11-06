Arcane 2: plot, trailer and when all the episodes come out

Season 2 of “Arcane” arrives on Netflix, the TV series inspired by the “League of Legends” video games and set in the same universe. The production consists of 9 episodes lasting 40 minutes each and is created by Christian Linke and Alex Yee, both involved in the series also as screenwriters. Let’s discover together the plot, the cast and when the episodes of “Arcane 2” are released on Netflix.
Arcane 2: the plot
The second season begins immediately after the events we witnessed in the finale of the first, where Jinx threw a Hextech gem against the Piltover Council Building. What will happen now? We know that sisters Vi and Jinx will be further apart than ever because of the latter’s choice, the consequences of which could be nothing short of devastating. His gesture, in fact, will not only further ignite the conflict between Piltover and Zaun – two completely opposite realities -, further distancing the possibility of resolving the situation between the two factions, but will also affect the already fragile relationship with Vi.
Arcane 2: the cast
All the main actors are expected to return to the voice cast of “Arcane 2”, including Hailee Steinfeld as Vi and Ella Purnell as Powder/Jinx. Other performers include:
- Mia Sinclair Jenness is Powder (as a young girl)
- Kevin Alejandro is Jayce Talis
- Katie Leung as Caitlyn Kiramman
- Molly Harris as Young Caitlyn
- Harry Lloyd is Victor
- Jason Spisak is Silco
- Toks Olagundoye is Mel Medarda
- JB Blanc is Vander and Bolbok
- Reed Shannon as Ekko
- Miles Brown as Ekko (young version)
To complete the cast in secondary (but recurring) roles there should be:
- Remy Hii as Marcus and Mr. Kiramman
- Abigail Marlowe as Mrs. Kiramman and Eve
- Mick Wingert is Heimerdinger
- Yuri Lowenthal is Mylo
- Roger Craig Smith as Claggor
- Josh Keaton is Deckard and Salo
- Fred Tatasciore is Benzo
- Shohreh Aghdashloo as Grayson
- Brett Tucker is Singed
- Amirah Vann is Sevika
- Mara Junot is Shoola
- Dave B. Mitchell as Vern, Hoskel and Harold
- Miyavi is Finn
- Erica Lindbeck as Elora
Arcane 2: when the episodes come out on Netflix
The first episodes of “Arcane 2” will be released on Netflix on November 9th, while the second part will be available from November 16th 2024 and, finally, the third and final will be online starting from November 23rd of the current month.
The Arcane 2 trailer