Archaeologist’s Message in a Bottle Found Nearly 200 Years Ago: Here’s What It Says

Credit: Guillaume Blondel



On the site of Cesar’s Campin the Seine-Maritime region of Normandy, northern France, a group of French archaeologists led by Guillaume Blondel made an unusual discovery: inside a small ceramic container, together with two coins, there was a small glass bottlewhich were used at the beginning of the 19th century for contain saltcontaining a message written on a piece of paper tied with string and perfectly preserved.

The ceramic container in which the message in a bottle was found. Credit: Guillaume Blondel



The site of the discovery, despite its name, has no obvious connections with Julius Caesar. It is a fortified site of the Iron Age and the Gallo-Roman period (4th century BC – 4th century AD), located near a cliff near Bracquemont, in the municipality of Petit Caux. It was immediately clear that these were not finds from the Gallic or Roman era, but something much more recent. Once the small piece of paper was unrolled, the archaeologists were able to read what was written on it, still perfectly legible:

PJ Féret, a native of Dieppe (a nearby town), member of several scientific societies, excavated here in January 1825. He continued his research throughout this vast area called the City of Limés or the Field of Caesar.

The message inside the bottle. Credit: Guillaume Blondel



Doing some research, it was discovered that Pierre Jacques Feret was one of the early pioneers of archaeology at the Camp de César site. With his research, Féret contributed to creating a precise topographic map of the site and to identify phases of use prior to the Roman ones, that is, the Gallic era. According to Guillaume Blondel, this is an exceptional discovery. The area where the bottle was found, already excavated in the past (by Blondel himself in the 19th century) is one of the most at-risk areas of the sitewhich being on a cliff is subject to a very strong erosion.

Site plan of Camp de César drawn by Pierre Jacques Féret



The 199-year-old archaeologist wanted to leave a sign of his passage on the site, in a sort of “passing of the baton” between several generations of scholars.