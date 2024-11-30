Are we really “suited or not suited” to learn foreign languages? And if so, why?

The ability to learn a new language it is often perceived as a natural gift: some people seem to absorb vocabulary and grammar easily, while others find the process complex and frustrating. But is it really a question of “being carried”? Science and linguistics experts offer a more complex and engaging answer genetic, neurological, environmental and psychological factors. We will explore whether innate predispositions for language learning exist, how environment and motivation influence success, and present case studies and practical examples.

Natural predisposition: what science says about language learning

Learning a foreign language more or less easily is also a question of genetics. Studies conducted on identical twins have in fact shown that genetics can influence linguistic abilities. An interesting case is the work of Robert Plomina behavioral psychologist, who observed a correlation between linguistic abilities and specific genetic variants. However, this genetic predisposition does not predetermine success: rather, it acts as a factor that makes some individuals more sensitive to linguistic stimuli.

The theory of Noam Chomsky, philosopher, linguist, cognitive scientist, sul LAD (Language Acquisition Device) suggests that the human brain is programmed to acquire languages ​​during childhood. This device is based on a “universal grammar” which makes children particularly receptive to linguistic rules. A practical example is bilingual children, who absorb two languages ​​at the same time thanks to their high brain plasticity.

Environmental factors: the importance of context for learning languages

Even theenvironment plays a crucial role in learning foreign languages, especially in the early years of life. A study of MIT of 2018 demonstrated that the ability to acquire the grammar of a language is maximum up to 18 years old, but theearly exposure dramatically increases the likelihood of achieving native proficiency. A clear example is that of immigrant families: Children often master the host language better than their parents, who started learning it in adulthood.

The method CLIL (Content and Language Integrated Learning), applied in many European schools, has shown that integrating the teaching of disciplinary content with a second language improves both the understanding and the practical use of the language. In Finland, for example, students who learn science in English perform better than those who learn in only one language.

Motivation and psychology: the heart of learning

The Canadian psychologist Robert Gardner proposed that success in language learning depends on two types of motivation: integrative (desire to get closer to a culture) e instrumental (need to use the language for work or study). A successful case is represented by refugees who, motivated by the urgency of integrating, learn new languages ​​in a relatively short time.

Another study conducted by the University of Oxford demonstrated that anxiety performance can hinder language acquisition. However, self-confidence and overcoming the fear of making mistakes improve performance. Language courses with communicative approaches (for example, the Berlitz method) focus precisely on reducing anxiety through realistic simulations.

Age and brain plasticity in foreign language learning

THE children they have one greater brain plasticitywhich makes it easier for them to assimilate new languages. However, recent research suggests that adults can also achieve excellent results if they adopt targeted techniques. For example, a project from ETH Zurich showed that adults who use apps such as Duolingo or Babbel can quickly improve specific language skills.

An interesting case is that of Steve Kaufmanna former Canadian diplomat who learned more than 20 languages ​​after the age of 50. Kaufmann attributes his success to a combination of consistent practice, cultural exposure, and digital learning techniques.

The case of Genie Wileyon the contrary, an American child growing up in insulation up to 13 years old, demonstrated how language learning is influenced by age. Despite efforts, Genie was never able to fully develop a language, highlighting the importance of early exposure.