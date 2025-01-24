Åremorden – The murders of åre, the new Netflix thriller: plot and when it comes out

The new series of Netflix “åremorden – The murders of åre” takes inspiration from the books “Hidden Snow” and “Hidden in the Shadows” by Viveca Sten. Former author of the literary saga “The Mysteries of Sandhamn”, the Thriller world of the Swedish writer (and economist) therefore relives on the small screen in a story that returns the cold places of åre but, above all, falls into intricate and tense plots, charges Of mysteries and tensions, which proceed hand in hand with psychological arrival of the two protagonists, Hanna and Daniel. Let’s find out something more on this expected series.

The plot of the series

Hanna Ahlander is a police officer suspended from the Stockholm service who is going through a difficult period: she was left by her partner and needs to move away from her daily routine. So he decides to temporarily move to his sister’s holiday home ad åre, a quiet mountain resort. But the serenity of the place is broken when, in the icy night of Santa Lucia, a young woman disappears into thin air. Despite the suspension, the protagonist is unable to hold out of investigating the case. The local police, led by agent Daniel Lindskog, is undersized and struggling with family problems, so Daniel, albeit reluctant, accepts Hanna’s support: will the two be able to collaborate serenely and above all, to trust each other?

The series investigates the tensions and difficulties of an isolated community, where every secret seems hidden under the frost and every false step can be fatal. Turn to åre, a mountain town and renowned ski resort in the county of Jämtland, on the border with Norway, the series presents all the distinctive characteristics of the “Nordic Noir”: dark atmospheres, morally complex characters and compelling mysteries, all framed by suggestive landscapes immersed in the Nordic snow.

The cast

The Netflix series “åremorden – The murders of åre” has as protagonists Carla Sehn (in the role of Hanna) and Kardo Razzazi (Daniel), and also includes Charlie Gustafsson, Francisco Sobrado, Amalia Holm, Frida Argento, Agnes Kittelsen, also includes the cast, Jon Øigarden, Robin Stegmar, Olle Sarri, Samuel Astor and Moa Gammel.

Produced by the SF Studios, the series has a screenplay – which starts from the novels of Viveca Sten – signed by Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren, while the direction is entrusted to Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg.

When it comes out on Netflix

The television series entitled “åremorden – The murders of åre” (also known with the international title “The åre Murders”) arrives on Netflix, all over the world, on February 6, 2025.

Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icqp5zwddk