Artificial Intelligence and Smart working, features to try when working remotely

Artificial Intelligence: two words that scare many, that bring to mind Isaac Asimov’s novels and the feeling of losing control in favor of machines. AI seemed so far away until recently, an application that we would discover slowly, and especially in the future. Yet, the future is already here: already in everyday life when we work with our PCs or when we unlock the phone with our face we make extensive use of the functions of Artificial Intelligence. Then there are those who have self-driving cars, and this too is AI.

But PCs are becoming increasingly technological, and with them also AI functions, designed to make daily work lighter and faster. And this is how remote work improves, and with it productivity and the stimulus to creativity.

Among the many features that can facilitate smart working are:

Improving Calls and Video Conferencing

AI-powered tools can enhance video calls with features that ensure clearer and more effective communication, such as background noise cancellation, automatic transcription of conversations, and optimization of video and audio quality. On top of that, they also help us improve presentation skills in virtual meetings with real-time coaching and feedback.

Advanced Cybersecurity

Thanks to a series of algorithms that analyze network traffic patterns to detect suspicious activity, Artificial Intelligence can identify and block cyber threats in real time, protecting our sensitive data and preventing cyber attacks.

Automated IT Support

AI offers virtual assistants that can provide IT support at any time, and that are able to solve technical problems on our devices, improving operational efficiency. These digital tools can also predict failures and suggest preventive maintenance.

All these tools allow us to optimize flows and analyze data quickly and effectively, making work increasingly faster and smoother.

All these tools allow us to optimize flows and analyze data quickly and effectively, making work increasingly faster and smoother.