"Ash – Mortal ash": trailer, plot and release date of the Fanta-horror film with Aaron Paul

The new film Ash – Mortal ash, a science fiction horror with Aaron Paul, the former Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad, and Eiza González, who recently saw on Netflix in the series, the problem of the 3 bodies but also on the first videos in the film The Ministry of Dirty War and in an episode of the Mr. & Mrs Smith series, arriving. To direct the film Steven Ellison, namely the rapper/DJ/producer and now also director Flying Lotus, to his debut in the direction of a full film with his name of art after signing the direction of the film Kuso as “Steve” and after having directed an episode of the anthological film V/h/s/99. Here then all the information on the cast, plot and release date, and finally the official Trailer of Ash – Fatal ash.

The cast of Ash – Fatal ash

Eiza González is the protagonist Riya, with her in the cast Aaron Paul in the role of Brion, Iko Uwais is Adhi, Beulah Koale is Kevin, Kate Elliott is Clarke and there is also a minor role, that of Davis, for director Flying Lotus, who of course also made the soundtrack of the film. Ash is written by Jonni Remmler.

What Ash is about (2025)

On a distant planet called Ash, an astronaut, Riya, wakes up discovering that the entire crew of his space station was fiercely slaughtered; She also suffers from Amnesia, apart from the sudden memories of her companions and their mission. Thus begins to investigate the incident, triggering a terrifying chain of events and, prey to paranoia, cannot decide whether or not to trust a man named Brion, who claims to know her, sent to save her.

When Ash Fat ash comes out on Prime Videos

Ash was released in US cinemas in March, collecting almost one million dollars against a budget of half a million. First videos has acquired the international distribution rights in streaming. And therefore in Italy the film Ash – Fatal ash will be released on first videos on Thursday 24 April 2025.

The Trailer of Ash – Mortal ash

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvp2eycxywu