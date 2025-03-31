Assist by Brussels in Meloni on migrants centers in Albania: “Idea in line with the European rules”

Giorgia Meloni’s new plan for the centers in Albania likes Brussels, with the commission that gave a first go -ahead indicative to the idea. The Italian premier last Friday (March 28) decided to change intended use to the centers that had created in the Balkan country to outsource the asylum procedures, after several Italian courts have found the legality of the device according to European legislation.

How the management of the centers in Albania changes: the new measures of the Meloni government

His government has therefore approved a decree that transforms Albanian structures into stay centers for repatriations (CPR), where to transfer migrants who have received the expulsion order waiting for them to be repatriated. In short, pending the ruling of the EU Court of Justice on the safe countries and without renouncing the HUB project for the accelerated border procedure, the government aimed to make the centers born immediately after the agreement between Rome and Tirana immediately operational.

Brussels’s ok

And this idea received a first go -ahead from Brussels. “We are in contact with the Italian authorities. According to our information, in the centers managed by Italy in Albania Italian law will apply, as has been previously. However, in principle, this is legal based on EU law,” said a spokesman for the commission during daily briefing with the print in Brussels.

To expel migrants, the EU wants to create centers outside Europe

In reality, the current European legislation prohibits this type of practices, but the Commission has provided for the possibility of introducing “Return Hub” in its proposal for regulation on the repatriation presented on March 11.

Meloni exults

That of the pact with Albania is “a model that was initially criticized, but which then collected more and more consensus”, claimed Meloni in a video message sent to the Border Security Summit, a meeting organized by the British government of Keir Starmer on the issue of borders safety and the fight against irregular entrances. “So much so that today the European Union proposes to create repatriation hubs in third countries. This means that we were right and that the courage to act as a forerunner has been awarded,” added Meloni.

In reality, at the time of the presentation of his plan, the Commissioner at the Interior, Magnus Brunner, had explained that the project of the community executive was “something completely different from the model of the pact between Italy and Albania, which concerns asylum seekers”. But the change of destination of the centers has instead now put the two interventions in line.