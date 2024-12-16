Asterix & Obelix: The Duel of Chiefs, the new Netflix animated series: plot and when it comes out

Asterix and Obelix, the iconic characters born from the minds and pencils of French cartoonists René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, return to Netflix in a new animated series ready to conquer everyone with adventures, fun and irony.

It is called Asterix & Obelix: The Duel of the Chiefs and is a modern interpretation of the seventh story of the comic series created in 1966 by Goscinny, author of the dialogues and Uderzo, designer. The well-known Gallic adventure of these very famous comic characters is therefore back in a new version, directed by Alain Chabat and Fabrice Joubert and produced by Alain Goldman in collaboration with Les Éditions Albert René.

Asterix & Obelix: The Duel of the Chiefs, the plot

Rome desperately wants to conquer the last independent village in Gaul, home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls’ superiority in battle is a magic potion, but when the potion’s creator loses his memory, the villagers are left to fend for themselves against the might of Rome.

Asterix & Obelix: Duel of Chiefs, when it comes out on Netflix

The new series on Asterix & Obelix will arrive in 2025 only on Netflix.

