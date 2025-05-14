At Fair on Disney+, all about Ryan Murphy’s new Legal Drama with Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts

A new Legal Drama coming. Disney+ announces Al’S Fairthe series signed by Ryan Murphy – the father of American Horror StoryOf Monster and of Grotesquerie – with a very first cast focused on a team of lawyers. Here is everything you need to know.

Al’s Fair, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kto2kiewos0

Al’S Fair, the advances on the plot

A team of divorce lawyers, tells the synopsis of Al’S Fairleaves a study dominated by men to open one of its own success. Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they face risky separations, scandalous secrets and unstable alliances, both in court and among them. In a world where money speak and love is a battlefield, these women do not just participate in the game, but change it.

Al’s Fair, the cast

The cast of the series boasts the participation of Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

Al’s Fair, production

Al’S Fairproduced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, sees as screenwriters and executive producer Ryan Murphy, who is also a director, Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Biken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts and Sarah Paulson are the protagonists and Executive Producer. Anthony Hemingway is Executive Producer and director. Executive producer Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich are also Executive Producer.

At Fair, when it comes out on Disney+

At the moment the streaming platform has announced only a period of exit. The series will debut on Disney+ in the autumn of 2025.