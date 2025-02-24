At the UN the resolution on the territorial integrity of Ukraine passes: USA and Russia vote against

The United Nations General Assembly has approved a resolution that condemns the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and requests respect for the territorial integrity of the nation. The text, presented by Kiev with the support of almost all the countries of the European Union, was approved by 93 states, including Italy, and rejected by 18, while 65 governments have abstained. Among the opposites, both the United States of Donald Trump and the Russia of Vladimir Putin.

The resolution recognizes that it is “urgent” to end the war “this year” and unequivocally reiterates the previous requests of the assembly: the immediate withdrawal of the Russian troops from the Ukrainian territory and the end of hostilities led by Russia. Although the text has been approved, there is a drop in supporting Ukraine of Volodymyr Zelensky. A similar resolution in 2022 and in 2023 he had obtained the support of 141 countries, almost fifty more.

US resolution

The United States had also surprised to present a parallel resolution to the General Assembly that asked for a rapid end of the conflict without however making any reference to the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The very short text that urged to “put an end to the conflict as soon as possible” and asked for “long -lasting peace”, was not put to the votes as it was, but was widely modified by several amendments to the European countries, which They clearly focused their finger at Russia for this conflict, affirmed their support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine and asked for a “right peace”.

The amended text was eventually adopted with 93 votes in favor, also in this case with Italian support, eight against and 73 abstentions. The United States themselves, who had defined their “historical” initiative in terms of research of “a path of peace”, abstained, while Russia, who had greeted the original American draft as “a step in the right direction”, In the end he voted against.