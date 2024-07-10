Attention, PERU! This is how Canada played in its debut against Argentina in the Copa América

Scaloni’s team defeated Canada by the minimum difference in the opening match of the Copa América for Group A. The “albiceleste” wants the bichampionship and he proved it in today’s game.

Canadafor its part, proved to be up to the task and tried to compete with the current champion. The Peruvian team will face the North American team on the second day and here we present some data on how it played in its start for the long-awaited qualification to the next stage.

How did Canada’s stats look in its debut?

Despite the defeat, fans of the Peruvian team They claim on social media that Canada will be superior to La Bicolor and we will have no chance of winning the match. The reason? Because Canada tried to neutralize Argentina, and although it could not achieve a great result, it had good chances in the match.

Data from those led by Jesse Marsch were the following that we will present.

He got 37% of the ball against 63.

He had a total of 10 shots, but only two were on target.

He won 4 corners in the entire match.

In total, he only has two players on yellow cards (Kone and Cornelius).

Lionel Messi suffered a knock in the final minutes of the match against Canada. Photo: Copa América

Canada’s game in its Copa America debut

Although Canada did not show its best performance at the beginning of the match, had a clear chance around the half-hour mark. Midfielder Tajon Buchanan missed a goal-scoring chance inside the box. Later, Stephen Eustáquio challenged goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, who made a sensational save from close range. As a result, the first half ended goalless.

What are Canada’s chances of advancing to the next round of the Copa America?

They still have two games pending, one against Peru and another against Chile. If they lose their second match against La Bicolor, Marsch’s team will be automatically eliminated from the championship.

However, if they manage to get a draw, they will have to go out and win their last match, which is against Ricardo Gareca’s team, or wait for the calculations until the final whistle.

Canada has suffered its first defeat and must beat Peru to stay alive. Photo: Copa América

The shirt swap between Davies and Lionel Messi

Another one for his collection. Phonzy Davies took Lionel Messi’s shirt to frame in his home. In his match against PSG, Davies asked for his polo shirt and the Argentina number 10 did not hesitate to exchange it. In one of his stories about the Canadian, you can see the photo of Lionel next to him in a painting.