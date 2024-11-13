Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2: the new cast and when it comes out on Netflix

It was March 2024 when what would become one of the fantasy series most loved by the public arrived on Netflix for the first time: Avatar – The Legend of Aang, the live-action film inspired by the Nickelodeon cartoon. The series, after an enormous success with the public, obtained an early renewal for another two seasons within a few weeks of its debut, as only happens with the best performing titles. So, soon, we will return to see Aang and his gang of friends on the small screen ready to restore balance in a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. However, there will be many new features starting from a completely renewed cast.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang: the review

Avatar – The Legend of Aang: the announcement of the renewal for another two seasons

Avatar – The Legend of Aang: the new cast members

The new series of episodes will see the return of Aang, played by Gordon Cormier, and his friends Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), as well as the arrival of the Earthbender, Toph Beifong, played by Miya Cech. But Netflix also revealed eight other cast members including a new original character from the series.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang: the plot

Waterfall. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, and the Avatar, the ruler of all four elements, maintained peace among them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked the Air Nomads, destroying them and thus taking the first step towards conquering the world. The current incarnation of the Avatar has not yet emerged, and the world has lost hope. But like a glimmer in the darkness, hope reignites when Aang (Gordon Cormier), a young Air Nomad and the last of his kind, awakens to assume his rightful role as the next Avatar. Together with his new friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), brothers and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical and action-packed mission to save the world and thwart the fearsome assault of Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim). But it won’t be an easy task, since Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) is determined to capture them. In fact, they will need the help of the numerous allies and colorful characters they will meet along the way.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang: the ending explained

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2 should be released on Netflix towards the end of 2025 given that filming of the new episodes began in September 2024 while the third season will most likely debut in 2026.