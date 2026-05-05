‘Avatar: The Legend of Aang’: do you remember how it ended? The summary to prepare for the new season

Avatar: The Legend of Aang is one of Netflix’s most popular fantasy series. Live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name and a 2024 phenomenon, Avatar is about to return with its second chapter two years after the debut of the previous one.

This series was one of the best Netflix titles of 2024 and the new season is ready to enter the ranking of the best series of 2026.

But do you remember how “Avatar: The Legend of Aang” ended? What happens in the season 1 finale? Did Avatar Aang succeed in restoring balance to the world? Here is the summary of the ending to best prepare yourself for watching “Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2”.

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Avatar: The Legend of Aang: the ending explained

The last episode of “Avatar: The Legend of Aang” sees the protagonists of the series definitively face the Fire Nation who have come to the Land of Northern Water to take over this area of ​​the world, at least that’s what it seems.

In fact, the ships of the fire nation, led by the men of the Fire Lord Ozai, arrive and begin to destroy everything. To defend themselves, the inhabitants of the Land of Northern Water try to do everything but their attempt is in vain because it arrives and kills the luca, forever breaking the balance between Yin and Yang represented by two fish swimming in the source of the spirits in the oasis that is hidden in the Earth and which gives life to an area dominated by ice and snow. Thus, once the moon is killed, no dominator is able to use his powers anymore and the Earth finds itself in complete chaos.

The only way to fight the Fire Nation at this point is for the Avatar to sacrifice himself to save humanity. So Aang throws himself into the source and gives up his powers to the spirit of the Ocean which rises up and begins to destroy the enemy ships but also the inhabitants of the Land of Northern Water themselves. At this point Aang is lost and it seems that everything is falling apart until Princess Yue decides to sacrifice herself in turn to make the moon shine again and, consequently, balance.

She, who as a child had been saved thanks to the source and had a part of the moon in her, enters the magical water and returns the moon to its place. Thus, balance returns and Aang decides to return to earth, abandoning the spirit of the Ocean. At this point the war has left death and destruction but the Fire Nation has not taken over the Land of Northern Water.

Only at the end do we discover that the attack on the Land of the Northern Water was only a diversion by Ozai to take over the Nation of the Earth while everyone was busy on the Northern Water front. Thus, Azula, the princess of the Fire Nation who is now in power enters the Earth Nation and overthrows the King who is captured. Aang and his friends, however, don’t know this yet.

Avatar: The Legend of Aang 2: trailer, plot, when it comes out