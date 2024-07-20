Avetrana – This Is Not Hollywood, the New Italian Series About the Murder of Sarah Scazzi: the Trailer and When It Comes Out on Disney+

One of the most “famous” crime stories in Italy becomes an Italian TV series on Disney+. We are talking about Avetrana – This is not Hollywoodthe four-part series based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni. From the cast to the previews, here are all the previews of the miniseries that tells the story of the crime of the very young Sarah Scazzi.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the trailer

Avetrana – This Is Not Hollywood, Plot Previews

“Avetrana is a sun-scorched town on the outskirts of Puglia, close to the sea – the synopsis tells -. It is August 26, 2010 when Sarah, a young girl of 15, disappears. The whole town is in turmoil, especially her cousin, Sabrina, who in her house on Via Deledda, that very afternoon, was waiting for her to go to the sea. It seems like an innocent escape, but it is not. Because, while everyone is looking for her, Sarah has already been swallowed up in nothingness. They will find her at the bottom of a well”. The series tells the story of the crime, the investigations and the strong media impact it had throughout the country.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood, the cast

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood It is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi; Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano and Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella.

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood

Directed by Pippo Mezzapesa, who also wrote the screenplay together with Antonella W. Gaeta and Davide Serino with the collaboration of Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series is produced by Matteo Rovere, a Groenlandia production.

Avetrana – This Is Not Hollywood, the release date

For now, Disney+ has not released a specific date, but only a release period. The series Avetrana – This is not Hollywood debuts on the streaming platform in fall 2024.