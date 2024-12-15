Avicii – I’m Tim, the documentary film about the life of the Swedish DJ who passed away in 2018

“Avicii – I’m Tim” is about to arrive on Netflix, the docufilm directed by Henrik Burman and produced by Björn Tjärnberg which tells the life of Avicii – born Tim Bergling -, the Swedish DJ who passed away in 2018 in Oman in tragic circumstances at the age of 28, showing unpublished content aimed at revealing something more about the artist’s career and private life. Let’s discover the plot, the trailer and when “Avicii – I’m Tim” comes out on Netflix.

Avicii – I’m Tim: the plot

The docufilm traces the life of Avicii – who became a global icon over time, despite his initial shyness and insecurity – through unpublished material, including images and testimonies from family, friends and colleagues. The voice we will follow will be that of the protagonist of the journey, who talks about his personal life and career starting from his birth in Stockholm in 1989 and then ending with his tragic death in Oman in 2018.

His best-known hits include “Levels,” “Hey Brother” and “Wake Me Up.” The Tim Bergling Foundation was dedicated to the young DJ, one of the most famous and loved producers, performers and songwriters of modern music, a company whose objective was – and still is – to create an environment in which “children and young people feel good, safe, confident and have the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

Not just Avicii – I’m Tim: the Swedish DJ’s last concert

Next December 31st, in addition to the docufilm “Avicii – I’m Tim”, “Avicii – My Last Show” will be released on Netflix, Avicii’s last concert held at Ushuaïa in Ibiza on August 28, 2016.

Avicii – I’m Tim: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary film about Avicii will be available on Netflix on December 31st together with the Swedish DJ’s latest set, entitled “Avicii – My Last Show”.

Avicii – I’m Tim: the trailer