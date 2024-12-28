Avicii, when and how the Swedish DJ died

On December 31, 2024, the documentary “Avicii – I’m Tim” arrives on Netflix. Directed by Henrik Burman, the biographical feature film focuses on Tim Bergling, real name of the famous Swedish DJ, who died prematurely in tragic circumstances. Film aside, the platform releases on the same day “Avicii – My Last Show”, the artist’s last concert, held at Ushuaïa in Ibiza on 28 August 2016. Here we retrace Avicii’s short life, focusing on in particular, on the causes that led to his death.

Avicii: who he was and how he died

Tim Bergling is known to the world by his stage name Avicii, an influential DJ and producer for the contemporary dance scene, despite his untimely death. Born in Stockholm on September 8, 1989, he achieved global success with songs such as “Levels” and “Wake Me Up”, helping to transform the EDM genre into a global cultural phenomenon. Avicii collaborated with artists of the caliber of Madonna, Coldplay and Robbie Williams, but behind the extraordinary success there was a profound fragility that would lead him to a tragic end.

On April 20, 2018, the young artist was found dead in Muscat, Oman, where he was on holiday. The news shocks the whole world and the Omani authorities quickly confirm that there is no suspicion of criminal activity behind the tragic episode. However, a much more painful reality soon emerges.

Avicii took his own life, using a shard of glass to fatally wound himself. His family, a few days after his death, published an open letter that shed much light on the internal struggle that had tormented Tim for some time. They describe him, in short, as a sensitive soul, a perfectionist crushed by the stress and frenetic pace of the music industry. “Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul seeking answers to big existential questions. He was not cut out for the business machine he found himself trapped in,” the family writes.

The DJ stopped performing live in 2016 precisely to find a balance between his passion for music and the need for a more peaceful life. Despite this attempt, his internal battles and the weight of fame proved too burdensome for him.

His funeral took place privately on 8 June 2018 at Skogskyrkogården Cemetery in Stockholm. The family has underlined their desire to celebrate his life in intimacy, away from the spotlight. Avicii’s death then opened an inevitable global debate on mental health, especially in the world of entertainment, where the pressure is constant and often unsustainable. His fans, collaborators and international stars remember him as a musical genius and a deeply human person, capable of transforming complex emotions into melodies that united millions of people. The foundation dedicated to him supports young artists and promotes awareness of mental health.

Avicii – I’m Tim, the documentary film about the life of the Swedish DJ who passed away in 2018