Baby Leone boom in 2025? Here’s how the new popes influence children’s names in time time

Credit: Edgar Beltrán, The Pillar



The popes influence the names of the new unborn, the data say it. In 2013, after the election of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the name he chose as Pope, Francisbecame the most used among Italian male infants. Also its female version, Francescaincreased a lot. As well Blessed And Blessed In 2005, following the election of Pope Benedict XVI. The effect of the Pope’s name on the choices of Italian neogens is evident, and it is therefore legitimate to expect an increase for the name also Lionafter the election of Pope Prevost. However, the negative effect of the Ferragnezwhich already in the year of the birth of their small lion disincentive many couples to choose this name.

Thanks to the data provided by the “Count names” of Istat, we have created for you some graphs that show the trend over time of some names chosen for Italian infants.

The affection for Francesco made his name the most used in Italy

Pope Francis, Since the beginning of his pontificate, he has aroused a lot of sympathy and affection. This has contributed to making FrancisIn the 2013 – year of its election – the more chosen name for i infants Italians. The name Francesco was already widely used, even if in an inevitable drop given the decrease in births in Italy and a general increase in the variability of the names used.

Trend from 1999 to 2023 of the counting of infants called Francesco and Francesca. Source: Istat



From the graph shown above, we can see that the peak In the year of the Conclave it is evident, with a 32% increase Compared to the previous year (from 7978 children to 10553). Subsequently, the name resumed the decreasing trend that he had had in the early years of the century and in 2018 he loses the most popular title of name in favor of Leonardo – But we will talk about this soon.

Not only the males, also the Francesche increased in 2013, albeit in a lower proportion compared to Franceschi (increase of 14%).

Benedict XVI also had an effect on the choice of names

If you surprised you the effect that Pope Francis had, he will not leave you indifferent what his predecessor had, Pope Benedict XVI. Although it is a less widespread name, in particular in its male version, also for Blessed/a The increase is clearly visible with the election of the pontiff. THE Blessed they went from 75 to 117 (a sensational 56% increase) and the Blessedalready more widespread, go from 1418 in 2004 to 1811 in 2005 (27%increase).

Trend from 1999 to 2023 of the counting of infants called Benedetto and Bendetta. Source: Istat



Despite the growth, however, Benedetta does not enter the ranking of the most used names, in that year dominated by Giuliawith more than ten thousand births. In the last year available, 2023 was Sofia The most chosen name for girls, but with just 4900 “specimens”.

Unfortunately the data offered by countered Istat They have started since 1999 and we do not have the opportunity to see the effect that the elections of the Popes John Paul I and John Paul II had on the names chosen in 1978. However, the effect that had had the death of the beloved remains observable Pope Wojtyła In 2005, when I also John and the Giovanne they increased slightly compared to the year before.

Lion: Among the pope’s push, the brake of the Ferragnez and the Leonardo competition

We cannot know the future, let alone enter the head of all the young couples who are about to have a son, but an increase in children named Lion It is legitimate to expect it to the light of what was seen with the previous popes. However, there is a problem that should not be underestimated.

Leone was a practically non -existent name in the Italian registers until 2005, then one began fast growth who led him in 2018 to be adopted by what was the most famous couple of the moment: i Ferragnez.

Trend from 1999 to 2023 of the counting of infants called lion. Source: Istat



Despite their name of influencer, The choice of the Ferragni-Lucia couple is as if it had obtained theopposite effect: disincentively many couples, probably not to be associated with them, from calling their son Leone. The decline Between 2018 and 2019 it was 20%however, recovered immediately starting from the following year.

The last available figure is from 2023 and shows a new reduction of children with the name Leone, but it is clearly too little to understand if it is an inversion of the trend or an anomalous value. Furthermore, in 2024 there was the “Pandoro-gate“Which overwhelmed the Ferragnez and how this will have influenced the spread of the name of their first child we will find out only when the new data will be available.

What is certain is that, in the coming years, going to the park, we will not have to surprise ourselves if we hear some parent recall our son with a “Leo, come here!”. In fact, although the name Lion is not yet widespread, Leonardo It is permanently the name most chosen by Italian parents since 2018. Moreover, the origin of the name Leonardo is traced back to the meaning of “valiant lion”. Who knows that this name is not exactly a further momentum on thewave of the election of the new Pope.