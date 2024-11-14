Back in Action, the new film with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx: plot and when it comes out

The first images of Back in Action arrive, a new Netflix action film starring Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. The streaming platform, in fact, has published the first tease trailer which shows a preview of what we can expect from this action spy thriller directed by Seth Gordon (How to kill the boss… and live happily) which marks the return of Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx together on the big screen after ten years. But let’s discover something more starting from the plot.

Back in Action: the plot

Years after abandoning a life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves drawn back into that world when their cover is blown.

Back in Action: the cast

In addition to Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, Back in Action boasts a stellar cast that includes Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott and Jamie Demetriou. The screenplay was written by Gordon together with Brendan O’Brien (Bad Neighbors).

Back in Action: when it comes out on Netlfix

Back in Action will be released on Netflix on January 17, 2025.

Back in Action: the teaser trailer