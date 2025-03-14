Bad weather alert in Tuscany and Emilia Romagna, at Florence risk for the Arno: flood in Sesto Fiorentino

Flood in Sesto Fiorentino of 14 March 2025. Credit: Fire Brigade



The bad weather that has been hitting the Apennine side of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna since last night with rainfall that touched the 110mm in 12 hours In Mugello the water basins of the area is putting in serious difficulty. TO Sesto Fiorentino The stream is set out Remainingcausing a flood with roads invaded by water. In Florence theArnodangerously close to the banks. In Tuscany it is Red weather alert For Florence, Prato, Pistoia, Pisa and Livorno, while flooding in the province of Bologna took place in Emilia-Romagna, 35 people were evacuated for a landslide in Imola and thered alert For the provinces of Bologna, Ferrara and for Romagna.

Bad weather alert in Tuscany: flood in Sesto Fiorentino and risks for Florence

Roads as rivers a Sesto Fiorentinowhere the intense rainfall caused the flooding of the remaining, with blocked cars and numerous people in difficulty. The videos taken by the inhabitants show the center and other districts of the city invaded by the water. The situation of theArnowhich has exceeded the first level of guard (fixed at 3 meters) and is crossing the historic center of Florence almost lapped the banks. To the Uffizi the height of the river touched the 3.60 meterswith a scope of 1097 cubic meters of water per second.

The damages caused the activation to 12 of thered alert Throughout the province of Florence, then also extended to the provinces of Prato, Pistoia, Pisa and Livorno.

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, still temporal: flooding in Bologna and landslide in Imola

Difficult situation also in Emilia-Romagna, where theRed weather alert also for tomorrow. Although the situation appears under control, the territories of Bologna, Ferrara and Romagna are those in which the attention threshold is higher due to the full of the rivers and landslides.

TO Imola A landslide in the hills forced the evacuation of 35 people. Other more modest landscapes were recorded in the surrounding hills. The Sore has exceeded the yellow alert threshold while the Syllable It has exceeded the orange alert threshold.

As communicated by a note issued by the Region, it is above all the Lamonewhich passed the threshold 3 in Marradi, in Tuscan territory. The Idice and the other tributaries of the Rhine are also monitored.