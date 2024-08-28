Bad weather, floods in Campania and landslide in Caserta with two missing: the hydrogeological risk

Yesterday evening Tuesday August 27, 2024 in the provinces of Caserta, Benevento And Avellino, in Campania, numerous cloudbursts have caused floods, inundations, landslides and fallen trees. A Baiano (AV), in Irpinia, the flooding of the Acquaserta due to heavy rains has caused a river of mud which invaded the streets, flooding garages and cellars and dragging with it cars, scooters and everything else in its path. Here the A16 motorway toll booth was also temporarily closed following the collapse of a retaining wall. One of the most affected municipalities is that of San Felice a Cancello (CE), where in addition to floods and inundations, in the hamlet of Talanac a landslide has forced the authorities to evacuate several people and, unfortunately, at the moment they are looking for two missingmother and son who were travelling on board an Apecar.

Meteorologists have confirmed that last night there were between 60 and 70 mm of rain right in the area between Baiano and Talanico. This wave of bad weather would have been caused by north-eastern currents that, infiltrating from the Balkans into the Mediterranean, would have generated a low pressure area. These cold currents collided with warm air of anticyclonic origin coming from the Iberian Peninsula causing strong localized thunderstorms over the Apennine arc of central-southern Italy and in particular in Campania, where the depression was stationed. These were therefore thunderstorms that formed and dissolved in the area as a means of releasing excess energy from the atmosphere.

The high amount of rain has worsened a situation which is already delicate due to the hydraulic and hydrogeological risk that characterizes these areas. As anticipated, in fact, one of the most affected municipalities was that of San Felice a CancelloIt is important to remember that this is a high-risk area both in terms of landslides that as far as the floods. To better visualize the situation, we can consult an image from the IdroGEO portal:

The colored areas in brown are those to high risk of landslideswhile those dark blue highly dangerous for flood: unfortunately we can see how in the vicinity of San Felice a Cancello both coexist. Similar situations can also be observed in the municipalities of the neighboring Provinces, and this explains why this wave of bad weather has caused so much damage.