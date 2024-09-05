Bad weather hits Northern Italy with torrential rains: red alert in Veneto and one missing in Turin

In the morning of Thursday 5th SeptemberItaly has been overwhelmed by a strong wave of bad weather already announced by the protection in the bulletin of September 4th. The disturbance Of Atlantic origin has hit with particular intensity the North and a good part of the Center Italy, with rains and cloudbursts that led to landslides and floods.

The disturbances did not subside during the day, particularly affecting Aosta Valley, Lombardy, Piedmont And Veneto, area towards which the disturbance is moving with peaks in the afternoon and evening.

The alert extended to all of Central and Northern Italy

Already on the evening of Wednesday 4th September they started, as already planned in bulletin from the Civil Protection, scattered and widespread rainfall in the North-East areas. In the morning, the intensity of the showers increased, causing severe inconvenience in several regions.

After a summer characterized by high temperatures, the arrival of an Atlantic disturbance suddenly causes temperatures to drop and – due to the different air masses – causes strong downpours and gusts of downburst.

Credit: CNR IMAA CC–BY–SA



The red alert for Veneto is expected until the afternoon

The territory Venetian was completely hit by bad weather, with significant drops in temperature. No major damage has been reported at the moment, although the disturbances are expected to move eastwards in the evening, continuing to affect the area.

Liguria and Piedmont face strong winds and downpours. One person missing

TO Genoa and in the surrounding areas winds they have managed to surpass the 100 km/hup to a peak of 157 on the coast, causing trees and mobile structures to fall. In western Liguria, some watercourses flooded, making it necessary for the Fire Brigade to intervene to support those who had to to move away temporarily from own homes.

In the Imperia area, it was A10 motorway closed due to a landslide that affected a stretch of roadway.

The Liguria region remained on orange alert until 1pm and will remain on yellow alert until 6pm.

Even the Piedmont was interested in theflooding of the Gerardo torrentwhich caused the two bridges collapse in Susa Valleyleading to the isolation of some areas. The stream was not the only one that could not handle the abundant load of waste water, which also involved the Chisone Valley and of I lasso the Stura.

The same capital, Turin, suffered several inconveniences including the flooding of the Molinette emergency room.

At the moment, it appears a person is missing in Faletto, disappeared after being swept away by the flooding of the Orco torrent.

Overview of precipitation in Europe at 06:00 on 5 September 2024. Credit: ECMWF



Seveso River Overflows in Milan, Section of Metro Closed

Throughout Lombardy, heavy downpours have caused disruption and flooding. In Milan, the flooded streets they prevented normal circulation until they reached the closure from the meter green M2 for flooding between Famagosta and Assago. Also the railway line suffered delays of up to 120 minutes.

It started at 3pm the flood of the Seveso, which led to the flooding of two communities of the Lambro Park – Ceas and Exodus – which were promptly evacuate by civil protection. At the moment, the flood is managed by the designated tank, which should be able to hold until the evening.

In Aosta Valley Cogne remains isolated

Heavy rains have led to floods and landslides, resulting in sections of state roads being closed. The municipality of Cogne it remained isolated, but no further damage is reported.

Orange alert also in the Center-South

Although the bad weather mainly hit the North, the Center and South also saw a general drop in temperatures and heavy rainfall.

In Tuscany And Lazio the coasts were hit hard. In the morning, Rome was hit by bad weather, while in the afternoon there were major disruptions in the Bari.