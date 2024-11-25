Beast Games, the controversial $5 million game-show finally arriving on Prime Video

Finally arriving on Prime Video, after the controversies and protests raised in recent months by some competitors towards the organisers, Beast Games, the game show (Squid Game or Takeshi’s Castle style, so to speak) by MrBeast, the famous YouTuber the world for his videos in which he gives away money – not necessarily in exchange for something – or performs “exploits” such as shredding a Lamborghini. Our director had made a portrait of the media character MrBeast a year ago, but here is everything you need to know about the show.

The controversies of recent months

The first filming of this show, with two thousand participants, took place in Las Vegas last July. Shortly afterwards, the New York Times collected the testimonies of some competitors, who complained of poor organization on the part of the production, denouncing in particular that many had not received adequate food during the game, as well as insufficient care had been given to the quite a few competitors got hurt during tests considered extremely risky.

The show’s production responded to these controversies by citing complications linked to adverse weather conditions and logistical difficulties linked to the global Crowdstrike IT chaos that hit in those days, ensuring however that despite the problems almost all of the thousand contestants admitted to the second phase in production in Toronto had accepted the invitation.

Subsequently, however, another controversy arose when five contestants filed a complaint of sexual mistreatment and harassment. Furthermore, according to Variety the contestants reported that they were not compensated as expected for their stay.

How Mr. Beast’s Prime Video show works

At this point one might wonder why two thousand people agreed to participate in a series of physically dangerous tests and accepted rather extreme conditions. And the answer is in the prize up for grabs, five million dollars in cash for the winner.

As officially announced by Prime Video, the show will see 1000 contestants compete, therefore only those from the second phase in Toronto and not the other 1000 who participated in Las Vegas, in exciting physical, mental and social challenges. Week after week, contestants will use their strength and cunning to stay in the game, with the hope of being the winner of the multi-million dollar prize.

The show will be presented directly by Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast’s real name), together with co-creators and executive producers Tyler Conklin, Sean Klitzner and Mack Hopkins, as well as executive producers Michael Cruz, Matt Apps, Charles Wachter, Keith Geller, Joe Coleman , Rachel Skidmore, Chris Keiper and Joshua Kulic.

When Beast Games comes out on Prime Video

The show will be released Thursday, December 19 on Prime Video worldwide.