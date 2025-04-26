Because casino fiches have an expiration date

Well yes, even the chips of casinos (also called chips) have one deadline. This date can be set after a few months from their release as well as after a few decades: everything is linked to policies of each individual casinowhich announces the expiry of the chips a few months before their actual loss of value. Obviously, unlike what happens for example for food and drinks, this has nothing to do with the freshness of the product but rather with the intentions of the casino. Periodically change the chips in fact it allows you to limit theirs counterfeitingand this has been happening since the 1980s.

At first, the patrons of the casino did not use chips to keep the money spent and earned in gambling, but mainly used gold as an exchange commodity. This method, as it is easy to guess, was not optimal and therefore in its place they were introduced Signals in clay… but the counterfeiting was also rather simple in this case. So at the beginning of the twentieth century, primordial chips were introduced, that is, circular panels to be used as a real currency inside the casinos.

With the passage of time these alternative coins have become increasingly advanced e difficult to falsify. In addition to being imprinted on each the name of the casino, in each chip there is a microchip, allowing RFID readers to detect their radio identification frequency. In addition, unique series numbers are made, ultraviolet markings, holograms and micro -proposals. In short, these apparently simple objects are designed not to be counterfeit, and their periodic change makes everything even more complex for the attackers.

The fiches’ deadline is announced by casino months in advance and anyone with unused chips must bring them to the casino by the expiry date: otherwise these they will totally lose their value and they will become useless. An interesting aspect is that in the past the expired chips of Las Vegas were thrown to the nearby Lake Mead or inside the foundations of the new casino. For today, however, mostly they come destroyed on an industrial leveleven if more and more companies are looking for a way to recycle them.

But speaking of casino … why did you decide to make Las Vegas in the middle of the Nevada desert? Here is a video to clarify any doubts: