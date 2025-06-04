Because cherry prices have increased so much: climate change and production costs

This year the cherries They became a real luxury for the Italians, in the Milan markets the price is to the stars: it has come to pay up to 24 euros per kilo For the most valuable varieties. But how did it arrive at such high costs? The answer is a combination of factors: unfavorable weather, high collection costs And Problems in production. The main reason for this increase is to be attributed to climate change and late frosts occurred in March and April, which seriously compromised the flowering of cherries, especially in the South-East Bari, one of the most important areas for the Apulian production that produces almost A third of Italian cherries. In addition to the climate, another factor that heavily affects the final price is the cost of productionespecially that linked to labor for collection. The collection of cherries is an extremely an job delicate: requires expert hands that know how to catch the fruits without ruining them. Despite the high prices, the question for these fruits “Ready to use” remains supported.

The unfavorable weather at the origin of the cherry production decline

The increase in cherry prices is mainly due to Late frosts of March and Aprilwhich seriously damaged the flowering of cherries. This above all hit the South-East Baria crucial area for the Apulian production that alone provides almost a third of Italian cherries. Second Coldiretti Pugliathe drop in production in some areas oscillates between 70% and even 100%situation that prompted the producers to officially request the declaration of the state of natural calamitynecessary to be able to access forms of financial support and specific interventions.

It should be noted that the frosts they did not hit all the varieties in the same way: precious cherries have been particularly damaged, such as “Railway“Typical of Puglia, which in the Lombard capital is also located at 18 euros per kilo, but also the first first -age varieties such as”Giorgia” And “Bigarreau“This means that the availability of high quality cherries on the market will be strongly limited. This scarcity, in turn, has opened the door to another problem: the entry on the market of cherries from abroadoften without the consumer being able to recognize its origin.

The production costs and the labor crisis

In addition to the adverse climate, another element that weighs heavily on the final price of cherries is the cost of productionin particular the difficulty of find qualified labor for the collection. The collection work is very delicate and requires expert hands that know how to catch the fruits without ruining them, and this specialization makes the workforce difficult to replace. Just think that the Municipality of Turiin the province of Bari, had to equip a building To host 90 laborers seasonal.

But here is the mockery: despite the rail prices to scream, the farmers earn very little. A seasonal laborer It costs about 70 euros per dayto which are added the transport costs, logistics and sales margins of large retailers. Thus, while the consumer pays between the 9 and 23 euros per kilo Depending on the city, the manufacturer receives only 5-6 euros. A huge scissor that explains why many farmers are on the brink of the surrender.

To understand how much the situation has changed, just think of just a few years ago: in 2021 in Casamassima, in the province of Bari, many farmers threw entire cherry cassals away because the price had dropped under 1 euro per kilotoo little to cover the expenses. Many decided to abandon cultivation to devote themselves to safer crops such as olive trees and vineyards. To confirm the drama of the situation is also Massimiliano del Core -President of Confagricoltura Bari-Bat-who spoke of productive yields “Paradoxical”in some cases lower than 5 quintals per hectare. A quantity so low that in many cases it makes it unexpected even to collect.

“Fast Food” cherries: how consumption changes and why the question remains high despite the prices

Even if the prices are on the stars, the question has not collapsed as you might expect. One of the reasons is that cherries have become more and more a fruit “comfortable”: they eat directly, they do not peel, do not get dirty, and they are perfect for a quick snack. In short, they ended up in the category of Ready to eatthe foods ready to be consumed, increasingly required in large cities and between those who have little time.

In addition, cherries are increasingly present in the contents social: there are posts, reels and videos on how recognize the best ones, How to keep them or on how to make manual collection.