Because everyone is seeing the gardener on Netflix

There is a new TV series that everyone is seeing on Netflix. He is Spanish, he is a thriller and in the cast there is Álvaro Rico, one of the protagonists of the elite. We are talking about the gardener, a crime/thriller available on Netflix from 11 April, which became the most viewed series on the streaming platform in a single day, exceeding titles of the caliber of Black Mirror, returned on April 10 with its highly anticipated seventh season, adolescence or the rap show show new scene. But how did a Spanish series be so successful and to be chosen by a decidedly high number on a very vast catalog like Netflix’s?

There is one reason, indeed more than one and now we explain them to you but, in the meantime, let’s go into the story told by this series which is one of the reasons behind the success of this series.

What is the gardener about

The gardener tells the story of a boy, Elmer who after a car accident loses the ability to experience emotions and lives an apathetic life within the nursery that he manages together with his mother, an ex actress who after losing his leg had to reinvent himself. But behind the apparent quiet life of this family there is a very dark and decidedly illegal activity. Elmer, in fact, is an assassin who secretly kills people under commission and gets rid of their bodies. His mom, his accomplice, is the person who manages this activity Losca finding customers and making himself dear to his services. This balance, however, breaks when Elmer falls in love with the same girl who has to kill and returns to feel emotions after many years.

The reasons for the success of the gardener on Netflix

There are several reasons behind the huge success of the gardener on Netflix. First of all, it is the kind of belonging of this series that has been attracting, for years now, an ever wider audience of people: the thriller. But this series, in addition to being a thriller, adds shades belonging to other genres ranging from crime and romantic comedy until it goes to the family drama. And this hybrid of genres always intrigues.

To immediately hit the gardener, in addition to the genre of story, are also the themes dealt with by the obsessive mother -child relationship – which has reminded us of a very other high -success Netflix title, false souls – is the attention focused on the theme of emotions and especially of their lack, namely the apathy in today’s young people. The protagonist of the story, in fact, is unable to experience emotions for which even killing becomes easy for him how to cut the branches of a dry plant. All until the emotions emerge and focus the spotlight on the emotional aspect that is hidden behind the mind of a murderer is always winning on the screen and just remember titles such as You or Dexter to understand the scope of this type of character.

In addition, there is the romantic aspect on which this series aims a lot and which at times transforms the thriller into Rom-como thus attracting an audience that prefers to look at love stories on the screen.

And it did not end here because behind the success of the gardener there is also the choice of its leading actor Álvaro Rico and the fact that the quality of the Spanish series on Netflix is ​​now known. Even if in this case the disappointment is around the corner. But now we get there.

The gardener: a thriller that focuses on the right ropes (but not as beautiful as you sell)

Let’s say that the gardener works because it focuses on the right ropes, leverages the emotion of a contemporary audience that expects tale speeds, twists and turns, suspense, adrenaline and passion. But it is enough to overcome the first episodes of the series to understand that the gardener is not such a beautiful series as it presents itself, on the contrary, it is the classic example of mediocre thrillers like many other presents on the Netflix catalog that disappoints expectations and cannot make the difference.

The gardener, in fact, does not deepen the themes he proposes leaving characters and stories on the surface, throws a lot of meat to the fire and does not conclude many of the sub -trams that presents to the public. Summing up, this series will only like to those who seek a story to see in the background, in a short time, and without too much effort. For a more exagient audience and which awaits quality, depth and in -depth analysis, it is better to leave it alone.

VOTE: 6.4

