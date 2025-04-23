Because Giorgia Meloni has to hunt the honorable of the 5 million to his sister





The honorable Luca Cannata, 46 years old, Syracuse, is also in his place today: vice president of the Chamber Budget Commission for Fratelli d’Italia. The parliamentary seat cannot be touched by anyone. But the assignment in that commission should be immediately removed with an invitation from above to get aside. If Premier Giorgia Meloni and her sister Arianna really have nothing to do with this scandal, they must give a signal: to the Italians, to their voters, and also to those who, despite not having voted for their majority, respect the democratic rules.

They must give a signal especially to the hundreds of thousands of citizens who, not having a brother or sister in Parliament, await fourteen months to remove a trivial cataract, thus accentuating the cognitive deficits of age. They pay 32 thousand euros of their own pocket to remove a tumor, because public waiting lists would have gone beyond life prospects. They queue four times to the Cup because the reservations agenda is opened only once a month for a few hours, as in a lottery. Or, much more simply, they die before they can be called for the visit (in the photo below, Luca Cannata with Giorgia Meloni).

Giorgia and Arianna Meloni must reassure the entrepreneurs of Made in Italy as soon as possible who pay taxes up to the last penny and do not finance the activity of the party by resorting as a rule to the exempted collections, as the same cannata, Giovanni Donzelli and Eliana Longi, all authoritative parliamentarians of Fratelli d’Italia have admitted.

Luca Cannata and the 5 million made to the sister mayor

The premier and his sister responsible for Fratelli d’Italia owes it to the Italians, the voters, the citizens who for a lifetime have regularly paid the contributions because even Luca Cannata has at the end of the month his salary as a parliamentarian. And even Rossana Cannata, 44 years old, can receive the 5 million bestowed on March 12, 2025 from the government with a tailor -made decree on the Municipality of which it is mayor.

Summary of the scandal, for readers who have lost our investigation that we republish here and at the end of this article. During the chaos that at the end of 2024 accompanied the approval of the budget law Luca Cannata, as a deputy and vice -president of the commission that deals with the state budget, included and approved an amendment that allocated 5 million to the municipalities in difficulty of Sicily and Sardinia. But he also wrote so targeted specifications that the whole amount of the fund – 5 million – went (casually?) In favor of a single country: Avola, 30 thousand inhabitants, province of Syracuse, of which his sister is mayor (we tell the details here).

The Giorgetti ministers and planted have granted the gift

The rule conceived of its own hand by Luca Cannata was inserted to paragraph 755 of the 908 paragraphs who make up article 1 of the financial law. And who knows how many of the parliamentarians who voted in favor were really informed. Instead, the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Matteo planted, economics and interior, which, while realizing the camarilla, have granted the donation. They write it in the decree: “found that, in application of the aforementioned article 1 paragraph 755, only the Municipality of Avola is among the municipalities …” (photo below).

With the newspaper SicilyCannata cites the case of Venafro in Molise who, thanks to his amendment, had received 1.8 million last year: “I didn’t know where it was, but the mayor called me who wanted to make me a statue”. Now it seems instead knowing well where Avola is: because in addition to being his country, he was also mayor. Before his sister Rossana.

Because Luca Cannata violated institutional etiquette

Dozens of readers have written us in the last few hours. Apart from the usual serial haters, indignation is maximum even among those who voted for Giorgia Meloni. We learned that some Sicilian mayors of Fratelli d’Italia, excluded from the cannata decree of which she benefited her sister, are ready to leave the party. Once the new Pope has been elected, fundamental challenges for Italy and Europe await us. Premier Giorgia Meloni cannot show up in the reputation: if it cannot be returned the 5 million, which belong to all of us, at least restores the institutional etiquette as soon as possible that Luca Cannata has so blatantly betrayed.

