Because it is said “in the ass to the whale”: origin and meaning of expression to wish good luck

The Italian expression “In the ass to the whale “ It is a colloquial and playful way for Wish good lucksimilar to “good luck”. At the expense of the goliardic tone, the possible origins of this sentence even sink into the religionas well as in the popular culture and in Maritime traditionswhere it was an optimistic way to wish someone to be safe in a risky company or traveling to new opportunities.

According to the De mauro dictionary“in the ass at the whale” is a vulgar phrase used for Wish good luck to someone. But how can you answer this expression? The traditional response to this wish is “we hope it will not shit”, keeping the playful tone of the expression.

One of the most accredited interpretations connects the expression to the history of prophet Jonahnarrated in theAntique testament. Jonah was sent by God to Nine for the next destruction of the city, but wanting to escape the mission ended up at sea, and was swallowed up by a large fish. He remained in the belly of the fish for 3 days and 3 nights, and there he turned to God an intense prayer, reminiscent of one of the psalms: then, behind divine command, the fish vomited Jonah on the beach. From here, this story is often associated with the idea of protection and salvation In dangerous situations.

In Italian maritime traditionsThen, the whale was seen as a symbol of strength, luck and protection. Wish someone to finish “in the ass at the whale” could mean wanting that he was in a Safe and protected place during a trip or a risky company, as a sign of optimism and hope.