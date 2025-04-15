Because Italy is the only EU country that "forces" party leaders to apply

Europe news

Because Italy is the only EU country that “forces” party leaders to apply

Because Italy is the only EU country that “forces” party leaders to apply

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Slow connection? 5 factors that slow down internet navigation at home and solutions
Engine oil: how to read the level, when to change it and how to do it
Because Italy is the only EU country that “forces” party leaders to apply