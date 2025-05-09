Because Pope Leo XIV is already in the footsteps of Francis





Mozzetta, stole and no “good evening”. The first image of Pope Leo XIV overlooking the Loggia of the Basilica of San Pietro, is far from the still alive of Pope Francis, yet his speech – albeit emotionally less exciting and read on a notes – is the manifesto of a pontificate that promises to faithfully follow its footsteps.

The now ex Cardinal Prevost has certainly re -appropriated a more aulic style, his is a formal (not forbidden) language that in some points exudes doctrine, but continuity with Bergoglio is clear from the start, by those first words pronounced with profound emotion: “Peace is with all of you”.

The peace for which Pope Francis worked so much and spent until the last, when during the Easter blessing – the day before he died – launched yet another powerful appeal for a ceased in conflicts in the Middle East and Ukrainian, remembering once again the massacre of Gaza and the dramatic humanitarian situation that the population is experiencing. A peace that in Prevost’s speech is named 10 times, described as “unarmed, disarming, humble”, but above all “persevering”, to be pursued as a church to bring hope in the world in such dark times. This is undoubtedly the key point of his pastoral care, in line with Francesco – who appointed him Cardinal in 2023 – which he remembers and thanks in front of the square full of faithful.

“Everyone”: so Leone keeps the church open

Everyone. Another recurring word in the 8 minutes in which Pope Leone spoke to the whole world, often swallowing and traits with shiny eyes, betrayed by emotion. The new pontiff thus underlines the universality of the Church, keeping the doors wide open and remarking the Christian mission, which is to welcome and stay close to those who suffer, but also to go out and start on every geographical and spiritual suburbs. “We must look for together as being a missionary church, always open to receive everyone with their arms open, all those who need our charity, our presence, dialogue and love”. Clear and powerful words, such as those pronounced immediately after: “We want to be a synodal church, which walks, who always seeks peace, charity, always tries to be close to those who suffer”. The loved ones of Pope Francis.

And then the unconditional love of God, also for everyone, as he strongly recalls, describing Mercy in a concrete way, another great leitmotif of his predecessor: “God loves us, God loves you all”. That “all” vigorous, almost screamed, which recalls the revolutionary “Todos, Todos, Todos!” Pronounced by Pope Francis during the meeting with young people in Lisbon, in 2023, to reassure them that in the Church there is a place for anyone and that the love of the father does not exclude anyone. Sometimes slippery, this, for Bergoglio, with the dispute between fervent conservatives and the LGBTQ community in front of unusual opening words. And the same will be for Prevost, which also receives the witness of this challenge.

The American Pope who wants bridges, while Trump raises walls

Peace, welcome and dialogue. This is the “program” of Leone XIV, which repeatedly reaffirms the need and urgency to create bridges through comparison, also in perfect style Francesco. An American Pope who wants to build bridges, while the president of his country of origin, Donald Trump, raises walls. Contrulting almost grotesque, but full of meaning, which in some ways manages to explain not only attention, but also the ardent hope with which the world was waiting for the new Pope. Because thanks to the footsteps impressed by Francesco, to date – in front of many rubble – it is evidently the only figure in which we want and we can believe, beyond all faith.