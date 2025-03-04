Because Spotify is in down, what happened to the music app and how to solve malfunction

If in the last hours you have found Problems in the use of Spotifyyou are not alone. Thousands of users throughout Italy are reporting disservices on the music streaming platform, with interruptions in the use of the app, difficulties in audio streaming and anomalies in the research function. According to data from Downdetectora portal that collects the reports of users on the malfunctions of various services of the web, this episode of Spotify “Down” reached the maximum peak of reports in the early afternoon of the March 3, 2025with beyond 1,400 simultaneous reportsto then gradually decrease during the night e resume in the early hours of March 4th. Most of the problems directly concern the app, which represents the 65% of reports, followed by problems in reproducing audio streaming (31%) and malfunctions in the search for songs and artists (3%).

From the interruption map published on Downdetectorit emerges that the reports come mainly from cities such as Milan, Turin, Verona, Bologna, Rome, Naples And Barisuggesting that the disservice has had a widespread impact on the national territory. Some users have reported anomalies in musical reproduction, such as the impossibility of loading favorite playlists and songs or reproduction of sunshine previews of the songs.

The “Craccata” app is also affected by malfunctions Spotify mod who, for those who do not know, allows you to access Spotify Premium without paying. One thing is certain: users who have used this version so far is since yesterday who can no longer use it. And rather than malfunction, in this case it seems to be more than one Final blockage by Spotifywhich has always tried to contrast its pirated versions. Now it seems to have really succeeded. If you are among those who have used Spotify Mod so far, therefore, we advise you to use the official version of Spotify and Don’t download APK of modified versions of the musical appsince they could contain malware.

Source: downdetector.it



Because Spotify doesn’t work

But what exactly is going on in Spotify? When such a great platform experiences malfunctions, the causes can be manifold. Since no official statements have been made by the Spotify team (at least not at the time of writing this article), we can only make hypothesis.

One of the most plausible concerns a Possible technical problem on serversthat is, the computers that manage listening requests and transmit music to users. Analyzing the curves of the reports, it is noted that the malfunction had a very pronounced peak around About 14:30 on 3 Marchto then gradually drop in the following hours. This trend could suggest a temporary problem to the servers, which Spotify technicians may have tried to solve in the shortest possible time. The fact that in early hours of March 4th Reports have been recorded again indicating that not all problems have been completely solved.

Another hypothesis is a bug In the latest version of the app, which may have introduced errors in the functioning of the service and which could be resolved with a future update of Spotify.

And for those who are finding Problems with Spotify Modthe pirated app of Spotify for Android that allowed to have the advantages of Spotify Premium without being subscribed, it seems that the “Pacchia” is now over. Thanks to the support of Google, in fact, Spotify would have managed to get the better of Spotify mod. In particular, the blockage of the Cracked version of Spotify would have been made possible by Play Integrity APIa technology developed by Google to identify and disable modified apps, with the clear objective of counteracting piracy.

How to solve Spotify who doesn’t work

But how can you manage these problems waiting for an official solution by Spotify? What you can try to do is summarized in the following points, which represent some possible resolutive measures (even if it is not said they work):