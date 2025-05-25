Because the copper pots are no longer used

At least once you have happened to observe, in some old -fashioned cuisine, the use of copper pots. They certainly have a timeless charm: they shine like jewels hanging in rustic kitchens and promise uniform cooking thanks to the excellent skills of thermal management of copper. However, despite these qualities, today they are increasingly rare In domestic kitchens, have you ever wondered why? In general, it can be said that there are at least three main reasons: the high costthe need for a constant maintenance and potential Health risks deriving from the release of copper to contact with some foods, especially with acidic ones such as tomato, lemon or vinegar. This set of motifs caused the gradual disappearance in our kitchens of copper pots, replaced by tools in different materials.

The high cost and demanding maintenance of copper pots

Copper is a material precious and expensive: its abundance in the earth’s crust is far less than that of other metals, such as aluminum. According to an analysis carried out by JpMorgan, in 2025 the copper It costs up to 4 times more than aluminummaking the copper pots in fact a significant investment for any kitchen. But the purchase price of these tools is only the beginning. Copper pots require one regular maintenance To maintain beauty and shine. Cleaning must be frequent and accurate, because the copper, if exposed to the air, It oxidizes easilytaking a greenish color which, if not treated, can compromise not only the appearance, but also the functionality of the pot.

Detail of a copper pot, on the right it is possible to notice the greenish color typical of oxidation.



We observe the same phenomenon every time, for example, one bronze statue (Note League in Stagno and copper) is left exposed to the air for months or even years, as in the case of the oldest works: from the reaction between copper and atmospheric oxygen it is formed copper oxidewhose presence involves a coloring on the shades of green and blue, as well as a decrease in the mechanical properties of the bronze League.

In addition, many copper pots are covered internally With tin or stainless steel to prevent chemical reactions with food. However, these coatings can wear over time, with consequent need to be restored by specialized craftsmen, adding further costs and complications.

Reactivity with some foods and risks to the health of copper pans

One of the main disadvantages of the copper pots is theirs reactivity with acid foods. When copper comes into contact with ingredients such as tomatoes or vinegar, a chemical reaction can take place that leads to liberation of copper ions (Cu2+). These ions can contaminate food, making it not only unpleasant to the taste, but also potentially dangerous for health.

Copper, despite being an element essential For the operation of some proteins that we find in our body, if ingested in high quantities it is toxic for the human body, causing side effects such as nausea, vomiting and liver damage. Even the coated pots with tin and stainless steel are not exempt from problems. If the internal coating is damaged or wear out, the copper below can get in touch with food by increasing the risk of contamination.