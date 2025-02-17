Because the earthquake shocks of M3.9 at the Flegrei camps have been felt so much

Yesterday a magnitude earthquake occurred at the Campi Flegrei 3.9 at about 15:30, followed by a series of other smaller shocks of magnitude 2.3, 2.7 And 3.0. Then again, shortly after midnight, another shock of 3.9 and finally other shocks until the early hours of this morning. But what is exactly happening in the Phlegrean area? To clarify, let’s answer the main questions you have asked us in the last few hours.

Are they hiding something about the last earthquakes from the Flegrei camps?

This question arises from the fact that the shocks – especially those of magnitude 3.9 – They have been felt in an intense way by the population, and therefore many people wonder if the magnitude is actually no higher than officially reported by the Ingv. To clarify this doubt it is necessary to keep in mind that the magnitude is as if it were the explosive load of a bomb. Imagine putting a bomb with our feet with 10 kg of chopped: if we explode it at 1000 meters below the ground, maybe I will warn it as soon as I warn it, but if we place it 3 meters deep I will probably jump into the air.

This is the right example to understand why an earthquake 3.9 It can be felt more or less intensely, given that this depends both on depth that from geological factorslike the amplification of seismic waves. In the case of the Campi Flegrei, the depth of these seismes is very low, let’s talk about 2-3 kmin some cases Less than 2 kmtherefore it is clear that even a shock of a relatively low magnitude we will warn it as very strong.

Why are the depths of the earthquakes at the Flegrei fields so low?

Because these earthquakes are not of tectonic origin, that is, linked to fault, who usually descend down in depth for tens of km. These earthquakes are of volcanic origin, and are linked to the famous bradyseism. Consequently, we can say that the generation of SISMI is linked to the presence of magmatic fluids and/or magma in the subsoil. Imagine it as the breath of the volcano: He swells as if he were inhaling, and deflates exhausted. This sort of volcanic breathing is slow, in the order of years or even decades.

What we have seen is that when we are in the skiing phasethe level of the soil salt And when they get there are earthquakes. From 2005 to today we are in one lUnga soil ascent phase And that’s why there are often earthquakes. From the 2005 To date, in the Pozzuoli area the ground, the land and the whole city have risen to 140 cmalmost a meter and a half. More in detail, from the beginning of 2024 to today, the soil has risen by about 20 cm about.

Why has the last night’s earthquake warned in such a strong way?

When we are still, the earthquake we tend to hear it more. If we are in bed and a shock occurs, surely I will warn it more than when I am in the car or I’m walking on the street. Indeed, I will warn it even more if I live in the highest plans in a building, but this does not depend on a greater magnitude of the earthquake, but only to our different perception of the same event.

Do these earthquakes lead to possible eruption?

There are still no evidence that suggest any eruption, so let’s calm down. There are three big factors to keep in mind:

SISMI; the deformation of the soil; the chimic of the flues.

If and when all 3 these factors, together, will show worrying data, the INGV will communicate it. For now the data do not suggest an imminent eruption.