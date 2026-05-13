Because the Hormuz crisis could prevent us from repairing potholes: without oil there is no asphalt

Some Italian municipalities, such as Asti or Roveretoare reviewing their road maintenance plans due to lack of resources. TO Castelfidardoin the province of Ancona, some roads were closed due to lack of bitumen to carry out regular maintenance. This is a consequence of the Hormuz crisis in the context of the conflict between Iran and the United States, which is causing the price of bitumena petroleum derivative necessary for the repair of road potholes. As calculated by SITEB (Italian Roads and Bitumi association), the cost of road bitumen grew by almost 50% since the closure of the Strait, more than it did in 2022 with the outbreak of war in Ukraine, making the possibility of many Italian municipalities to repair potholes on their roads this summer uncertain.

That of bitumen is one of the many increases due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which are above all theenergy: oil currently costs $130 a barrel, the price of jet fuel has almost doubled, methane has gone from 32 to 48 €/MWh. Especially if the crisis does not stop, we could potentially see further increases in the coming months, such as food prices due to the lack of fertilizers.

Why and how much the cost of bitumen has risen, SITEB data

In March the index of the average price of road bitumen has reached the level of 513.73, almost 50% more than in February, in which it was lower than in the previous months (345.46). If we exclude the peak of 532.35 reached in January 2022, in March this year it was reached the highest level since 1999the year in which SITEB (Italian Roads and Bitumi association) set the average price index at 100 (in January). The index is calculated by SITEB on the basis of the ex-destination purchase price, reported by a series of sample companies. As stated by SITEB to RaiNews24, the price of road bitumen has gone from an average of 450-480 euros per ton in 2025 up to values ​​between between 650 and 800 euros per ton in the first months of 2026, with an immediate impact on production costs.

SITEB index of the average price of road bitumen in Italy



The demand for asphalt in Italy has increased also following the reform and investment plan financed by European funds (the PNRR). The works, however, have been postponed due to delays accumulated by local authorities, in particular the municipalities, and are taking place all together in recent months, with a further concentration of demand which has already led to an increase before the Hormuz crisis.

As SITEB explained to us, asphalt is made up of 95% inert materials (sand, gravel and crushed stone) and

from 5% bitumen (oil derivative): in normal times, the economic impact of the latter however is

very high and close to 40-45% of the value of the material in place. «The Hormuz crisis and the current one

oil prices cause this economic impact to skyrocket. Add to all this

also the increase in energy costs (methane gas, LPG, BTZ) essential for production

asphalt which is a hot material that is produced and spread when hot and the painting becomes

unsustainable for the companies that have to carry out the contract”.

Why it’s a problem: the consequences

Potholes represent one of the main risk factors on our roads, causing numerous accidents every year, especially for two-wheeled vehicles. It is usually asphalted in the summerfor several reasons: it is more convenient because the roads are less busy, there is less rainfall and therefore less humidity, and furthermore the higher temperatures make the bitumen more easily workable and spreadable. The coming summer, therefore, should have been the ideal time for these works. These price increases but now they weigh above all on those companies that should carry out the work todaybut who won the contracts months ago, with offers that are now no longer updated compared to the increased prices.

In 2022, following increases related to the war between Russia and Ukraine, the government had introduced extraordinary compensation mechanisms for businesses: SITEB is asking today to allocate new measures and contributions to accommodate businesses, readjusting regional price lists and updating tariffs. The risk, in fact, is that the municipalities are unable to resurface in all cases where it is necessary: ​​this is what is happening for example in the municipality of.

What asphalt really is: the importance of bitumen

Bitumen is a petroleum derivative, which is obtained from crude oil refining such as petrol, diesel and jet fuel and composed of a complex mixture of hydrocarbons. How is it obtained? Through distillation of the oil: this passes into a distillation column and is heated: as temperatures rise, the lighter and more refined products, which rise upwards, separate from the heavier ones (petrol, diesel and jet fuel), which remain in the lower layers. The bitumen remains at the bottom, a dark and viscous compound that then comes out combined with rocky material (crushed stone, gravel and sand) to form asphalt, by virtue of its adhesive properties.

THE’asphalt is the first layer of the five of which each road should be made up, and constitutes the so-called “wear carpet”, 4 to 6 cm thick. The subsequent layers are the binder (7 cm thick and in turn obtained from bitumen), the base (15-20 cm), the foundation (30-35 cm) and the subfloor. Among the main causes of the formation of potholes are the traffic of heavy vehicles such as buses and trucks, which break the bitumen, creating cracks, and the rain, which infiltrates into these cracks. When a heavy vehicle passes again, the incompressible water widens the cracks and, passage after passage, potholes form.

To patch them, you usually only “repair” the first layer, adding new compound made up of bitumen, gravel and sand, but this is usually not a lasting result: to really fix a road you would have to completely redo it.