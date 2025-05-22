Because the Israeli army shot Jenin warnings against a group of diplomats

Diplomatics visiting the Jenin refugee camp. Credits: Mohammad Mansour/Afp/Getty Images



THE’Israeli Army (IDF) he shot a burst of warning strokes in the air towards a group of diplomats Visiting the Jenin refugee campin the West Bank, on the afternoon of Wednesday 21 May. Fortunately, there were no injuries, but the accident aroused strong concern among the participants and foreign governments involved. Diplomatics, including the Italian Deputy Council Alessandro Tutinowhich come from 27 countries – including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Canada, Egypt and Jordan – they were there at the request of theNational Palestinian authoritywhich also organized the diplomatic visit with the aim of showing the conditions of the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin, recently Theater of continuous raids by the Israeli military forces.

At the request of explanations by the foreign ministers of the countries involved, at his discolpa, the Israeli army said that “diplomats would be removed from the authorized pathapproaching one area considered dangerous»Due to the current operations. The artillery strokes, according to the version of the IDF, were fired in the air only for remove the delegation and prevent it from remaining with serious outcomes with even serious results.

Following this episode, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Türkiye have convened the Israeli ambassadors to ask for clarifications. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajanion x wrote:

I just spoke with Alessandro Tutino the deputy consul of Italy in Jerusalem who is fine and who was among the diplomats that would be attached to the firearm sews near the Jenin refugee camp. We ask the government of Israel to immediately clarify the incident. Threats against diplomats are unacceptable.

Meanwhile, the head of foreign policy of the European Union, Kaja Kallasdefined the incident “unacceptable“And requested ain -depth investigation to ascertain the responsibilities.

This story goes to increase the recent international tension against Israelwhich until a few days ago was backed by almost all European governments (with the exception of Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland), but that with the massive military operations of land in progress In the Palestinian lands that began a few days ago and the prolonged block of humanitarian aid that is exterminating the population for famine, finds himself no longer having the consent of those countries that had supported him and with which he has always entered into contracts for the purchase and sale of armaments and systems of military cybersecurity.

Despite the numerous international pressures that came these days, the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he publicly reiterated the intention of Continue the operations to the defeat of Hamas and the total control of Gaza.