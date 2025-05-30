Because the US send 500 military councilors to Taiwan right now: the defense from China

In the last few days the US government would have sent to Taiwan 500 military councilors in charge of supporting the armed forces of Taipeiforming them to resist an amphibian assault. The increase in the involvement of the USA in the defense of Taiwan It comes right now and not surprisingly, in the perspective that China decides to try an invasion of the island in times not too far, given the numerous violations of the airspace (and the incursions in the waters) by the Chinese planes that occurred only in the last month.

To provide the figure of the directors – without specifying if it is civil or military personnel (in service or on leave) – it was the recipient of the reserve Mark Montgomery During an audition in front of the United States congress on May 16, 2025. According to Montgomery, the United States should soon bring the contingent to at least 1000 men To help the Taiwanese army to constitute a force capable of countering a possible attack. Taiwan’s question remains a important geopolitical node in Asia-Pacific, with possible repercussions all over the world.

The preparation of Beijing and Taipei

The increase in military assistance in Taiwan is justified by many analysts with the fact that the will of the Chinese Communist Party and the Chinese president is now clear XI Jinping Of Riannette the islandalways considered by Beijing a rebellious province to reabsorb.

According to some reports, in fact, the Taiwanese armed forces could be able to defend themselves from an amphibian assault (i.e. an operation in which combat troops land on the sea on an enemy coast) on a large scale by 2030, but the Chinese popular liberation army could be able to launch an attack already in 2027. For this, the Montgomery Council to the US government is Increase assistance in Taiwan: “We provide Taipei billions of dollars of defense assistance, we sell military equipment for billions of dollars, it makes sense to be by their side on the ground with training and work”.

Marine of the Taiwanese armed forces. Credit: Via Wikimedia Commons



The increase in Chinese aggression

In recent years, Chinese aggression in the waters off Taiwan has become increasingly massive and frequent. For example, the first days of April 2025 The Chinese Navy had deployed a naval group in the area 21 War ships (including the aircraft carrier) e 71 planes for the largest routine military exercise recorded during the year to date. Also, they are The acts of intimidation more and more frequent such as Svvoli with military aircraft or incursions with boats in the “Defense Identification Zone“Taiwanese.

According to the Taipei government, in the month of May 2025 were more than 400 violations of the airspace On the part of Chinese planes and over 250 incursions in the waters under the competence of the island. Just five years ago, the trespassing at the same time of the year were just a dozen per month, while now they are different a day and involve numerous offensive means every time.

Taiwan’s “porcupine strategy” for its defense

Given the disparity of forces on the field, many analysts argue that Taiwan should aim for a defensive and deterrence strategy towards China, adopting the so -called “Porcospine strategy”. In practice, the armed forces of Taipei should above all invest in defensive military technologies And of deterrence as anti -voading and drone missile systems, forming their military personnel to use them. The presence of the US military councilors ascertained in recent weeks could really confirm this approach by the Taiwanese government.

Also the Taiwanese defense minister Wellington Koo He declared in a recent interview with the New York Times: