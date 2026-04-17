Beef - The Clash 2: all the celebrities who appear in the series: from Michael Phelps to...

A phenomenal new season just like the first chapter but also a stage for several cameos from famous people. Let’s talk about “Beef – The Clash”, Netflix’s masterpiece series which returned on April 16th with its second season – consisting of 8 episodes. An anthological chapter, therefore with a different story and different protagonists compared to the previous one but no less in terms of quality of the story, acting and direction.

“Beef” confirms itself as one of the Netflix gems of recent years and it is no coincidence that many well-known faces wanted to participate in the series in these new episodes, especially iconic characters from international sport.

Here’s who we’ll see (famous) in “Beef – The Clash 2”.

Beef – The Clash 2: the VIPs we will see in the new episodes

Among the famous people who will make an appearance in the new episodes of “Beef – The Clash” there is an unexpected Michael Phelps, one of the greatest swimmers of all time and multiple Olympic gold medalist, who launched himself into the world of acting in this Netflix series. But in addition to him, who in the series plays the role of himself acting alongside Oscar Isaac, the great protagonist of the new season of Beef, there is also another great American sportswoman: Sunisa Lee, Olympic artistic gymnastics champion who also makes an appearance in the role of herself.

Beef – The Clash 2: the plot

A young couple witnesses an alarming argument between their boss and his wife. The episode triggers a chain of favors and blackmail in the elite world of a country club and the Korean billionaire who owns it.

Beef – The Clash 2: the trailer

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