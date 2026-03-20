“Before or After?”, put historical events in chronological order in the new Geopop quiz

Are you ready to test your memory and your perception of time? Officially arrives”Before or After?”the very first branded quiz format Geopopconducted by Maria Bosco. After the success of the “zero episode” which aired during the second episode of Casa Geopop – which saw the challenge between Stefano Gandelli And Riccardo De Marco – the game finally comes to life. The mechanism is simple: players are faced with a board and a “zero event” reference. The goal is to position exactly chronological order four more events (two happened before and two after), racing against time. The themes are the most disparate, from the invention of the automatic transmission to the opening of the first supermarket in history.

Two exceptional challengers will break the ice in this highly anticipated first episode: Dada and Marcolinothe father-son duo who went viral on social media. Both took turns playing with the same events at their disposal, trying to build the perfect timeline.

To find out who won between father and son and play with them from the sofa at home, start the video!

the logo of the new Geopop format “Before or after?”



In the meantime, we give you a little preview of the cards that the competitors will find on the table. Starting frominvention of the automatic transmission such as “Event Zero”, patented by the Italian student Elio Trenta, will have to correctly place these four historical moments on the timeline: