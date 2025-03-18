Beijing Express 12, the final report by the couples of the 2025 edition

On March 6, the twelfth edition of Beijing Express, the most amusing Travel reality show on Italian television (at least in our opinion) began on Sky and Now. This year the nine couples of travelers following Costantino della Gherardesca and Gianluca Frotcci in front of them have an itinerary that starts from the Philippines, continues in Thailand and goes “to the roof of the world” (as per the subtitle of this year’s edition) in Nepal.

As always, at the end of each episode Costantino opens the black envelope, which decrees the elimination, or non -elimination, of the couple who arrived in the last two positions and indicated by the winning couple such as that intended for the “gallows”. And it is only when Costantino shows the writing “eliminated”, and two travelers are forced to leave the backpacks to pack and return to Italy, that you can judge a judgment on that couple who arrived at the end of their journey.

When the show decrees its sentence, therefore, our definitive pages arrives, our opinion on the eliminated couple, on the role it has had within the transmission, on the fortunes the misfortunes encountered along the path and on what she leaves in the memory of us spectators.

First couple eliminated, 2nd stage: the spectacular (Gianluca “Scintilla” Fubelli and Federica Caraba)

They were serious candidates to become the couple of the heart of Beijing Express 12, with their understanding, their light -heartedness, the spark iron stomach and the determination of Federica. Instead they were unfortunate both in the good and bad luck: because they won the first episode but they were bypassed by the magicians because of the bonus, and therefore it was up to the magic to save the filmmakers to try to eliminate the very offended accomplices, then grazed by the black envelope that has not eliminated them.

In the second episode between San Vicente and Sabang, always on the Filipino island of Palawan, the tender husband and wife were weighed down by a delay decided again by the magic, and by that malus our spectacular, despite an always high mood, have not been able to recover. Arriving last to the red carpet, it was up to the aesthetics to decide whether to eliminate them or the Atlantics, but once again they were sentenced. This time definitively, because the black envelope has eliminated them.

In practice, they who had taken it with the smile were affected by the other competitors who considered them “serious” rivals for the final victory, and go to Beijing Express after only two episodes. But we will never forget the child’s childish happiness for a passage found.

VOTE: 7.5