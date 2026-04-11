Beijing Express 13, the fifth episode on TV tonight: previews

New country, new unwritten rules and arduous challenges to overcome. This evening, Thursday 9 April, from 9.15pm on Sky Uno (and streaming on NOW), “Pechino Express” returns with a stage that marks a real watershed in the adventure: leaving Indonesia behind, travelers arrive in immense China, between futuristic metropolises and ancient traditions. A change of scenery that requires effort, amazement and rules to be rewritten for the couples still competing.

Beijing Express 13: previews of the fifth episode

The competition became very close in the last Indonesian stage, and the breathless race reached the stage of moving on to the next country. Complicated missions and obstacles scattered along the way, for the couples who had to demonstrate resistance and strategy. The winners were the DJs, Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo, protagonists of a brilliant performance that led them to the stage victory. But the most delicate moment came with the choice of elimination: the Comedians couple, Tay Vines and Assane Diop, left the game, thus closing an important chapter of the match.

This evening the journey starts again under the guidance of Costantino della Gherardesca, joined for the occasion by Giulia Salemi, the new correspondent – after Lillo – to closely follow the exploits of the competitors. And from the very beginning it is clear that nothing will be simple. The stage is long, very hard and fascinating: over five hundred kilometers to travel starting from Shanghai, one of the most populous and technologically advanced cities in the world. Here, travelers immediately find themselves dealing with a completely different environment, where orienting themselves and communicating already become quite complicated.

The first objective is to reach Hangzhou, among hills and tea plantations, to conquer a fundamental passage of the race. At stake is the satisfaction of arriving first, but above all a concrete advantage for the continuation of the journey. From there, the race continues to Yuliang, a place suspended in time that represents the most authentic soul of the country. But between logistical difficulties, accumulated tiredness and strategies. little things can make a difference.

And as per tradition, the final verdict remains shrouded in uncertainty: will it be an elimination stage or not? The answer, once again, is entrusted to the moment most feared by the competitors. In short, with the entry into China, “Beijing Express” really comes to life.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Spassusi: Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

The Rappers: Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli

The Blondes: Gaia De Laurentiis and Agnese Catalani

The Albiceleste: Candelaria and Camila Solórzano

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The fifth seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 9 April 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

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