Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: the complete cast

Everything is ready for the debut on Netflix of “Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine”, the second season of the spin-off of “La Casa de Papel”, which broadens the scope with new characters, sentimental plots and a robbery that aims to be even more spectacular. The new adventure orchestrated by Berlin moves the action to Seville and, alongside the faces already loved by the public, several new entries arrive that change the balance of the gang and give new energy to the story.

Berlín (played by Pedro Alonso)

The charismatic leader of the gang returns to center stage with elegance, madness and romance. Behind the new coup, which revolves around the theft of the famous Lady with an Ermine by Leonardo da Vinci, however, also hides a personal revenge against the Duke of Malaga and his wife, guilty of having attempted to blackmail him.

Damián Vázquez (played by Tristán Ulloa)

He is still Berlin’s faithful ally, the most rational companion on the team. He represents the clear mind capable of bringing the group back to reality in the most chaotic moments.

Candela (played by Inma Cuesta)

It’s one of the big news this season. Candela enters history as an intense, fascinating and passionate woman, destined to completely shock Berlin. A deep bond is born between the two, yet to be discovered.

Cameron (played by Begoña Vargas)

Unpredictable, impulsive and magnetic, she continues to be one of the most explosive elements of the gang. His relationship with Roi goes through a complicated moment and the character often finds himself torn between feelings and instinct.

Bruce (played by Joel Sánchez)

Maintains the role of the most physical and direct member of the group. Behind the tough attitude, however, new weaknesses emerge, especially in the relationship with Keila.



Keila (played by Michelle Jenner)

The team’s hacker returns with his brilliant intelligence and methodical approach. More emotionally involved than in the past, Keila finds herself managing an increasingly unstable romantic situation with Bruce.

Roi (played by Julio Peña)

It comes back very different than the first season. Less naive, more bold and definitely closer to his “rogue” side. The bond with Cameron continues to be central, but tensions and distances emerge between the two.

Álvaro Hermoso de Medina, the Duke of Malaga (played by José Luis García-Pérez)

A powerful and ambiguous aristocrat, he is one of the men at the center of the new mission orchestrated by Berlin. A figure ready to manipulate and blackmail to get what he wants. It is precisely against him that Berlin prepares its personal showdown.

Genoveva Dante, Duchess of Malaga (played by Marta Nieto)

Mysterious and sophisticated, she is the wife of the Duke of Malaga. She too will end up involved in the sentimental games and betrayals that run through the series.