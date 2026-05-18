Carizzma: plot and trailer of the new Netflix comedy series

With her over the top attitude, the exasperated language that has gone viral on the web and a comedy full of nonsense, satire and generational anxiety, Caro Pardíaco is ready to make the definitive leap. In fact, Netflix welcomes one of the most popular characters in the Argentine streaming universe with “Carizzma” – the international title of “Carísima” – a new miniseries that aims to drag viewers into a vortex of black humor and pop irony. Born as a comic creature within Cualca’s sketches and then exploded thanks to the broadcasts of the OLGA platform, Caro Pardíaco now becomes the center of an original production that focuses everything on fast pace, fragmented identities and madness.

Carizzma: the plot

On the threshold of thirty, Caro Pardíaco goes through the most complicated moment of his life. Very rich influencer, queen of live streaming and omnipresent figure of Argentine nightlife, she lives immersed in a world full of appearances, excesses and continuous media exposure. While organizing what should be the definitive party, the event capable of definitively consecrating her as an icon of her environment, something begins to go wrong, and fears, neuroses and a personal crisis emerge that even calls her identity into question. To make everything even more unstable comes Leo, an ambiguous and unpredictable man who enters Caro’s life with a disturbing charm. Their relationship becomes dangerous as he hides a multiple personality and a disturbing behavior, destined to drag the protagonist into a spiral out of control.

Delusional preparations, toxic relationships, sentimental explosions and situations bordering on the absurd follow, the series thus constructs a black comedy with a very fast pace, in which the boundary between social satire and psychological thriller becomes uncertain. In just ten short episodes, the comedy aims to tell the emotional collapse of a woman obsessed with her public image and unable to distinguish the character from the real person.

The character of Caro Pardíaco and the cast of the series

The undisputed fulcrum of the series is Caro Pardíaco, played by its creator Julián Kartun. A deliberately caricatured and grotesque character, she is an Argentine upper-class girl who grew up among privileges, luxury and social networks, becoming famous for her exasperated way of speaking and for a comedy that ironizes the contemporary obsession with visibility and status.

The cast also includes Alex Pelao in the role of Leo, the central figure of the story, as well as Iara Portillo, Julián Doregger, Anita B Queen, Evitta Luna, Darío Sztajnszrajber, Gastón Pauls, Julián Lucero, Charo López and Malena Pichot.

The direction is by Nano Garay Santaló and Federico Suárez. The screenplay was born from the work of Julián Lucero, Julián Kartun, Mariano Rosales and Nano Garay Santaló himself, with the creative supervision of Malena Pichot.

Carizzma: when it comes out on Netflix

“Carizzma” arrives on Netflix on May 20, 2026. The series arrives on the platform with all ten episodes (about 10 minutes each), available from the day of launch.

Carizzma: the original trailer

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