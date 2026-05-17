Beijing Express 13, the final episode on TV tonight: previews

After weeks spent in crowded markets, remote villages, gigantic metropolises and tests at the limit of resistance, “Beijing Express 13” reaches its final chapter. This evening, 14 May, from 9.15pm on Sky Uno, and streaming on NOW, the journey of The Far East reaches the finish line with an adrenaline-filled finale full of continuous reversals. It is the moment in which the effort accumulated over five thousand kilometers becomes decisive: only three couples remain competing for the victory, united by the ability to reach the end.

Where we were

Last week the program made its definitive entry into the final phase of the race with the arrival in Japan. The penultimate stage, over six hundred kilometers long, took the competitors from Tokyo to Nara through one of the most complex and spectacular routes of the season. Once again, Le Dj, Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo prevailed, now considered by all to be the most solid couple of this edition thanks to an almost impeccable performance.

For Le Albiceleste, however, the dream stopped one step away from the final goal. The preliminary black envelope decreed the exit of Candelaria and Camila Solórzano, thus leaving the trio that will compete for the title this evening defined.

Tonight’s episode: the final

The last stage takes place entirely in Japan and passes through three key cities of the country: departure from Nara, passage to Osaka and final arrival in Kyoto, where the last Red Carpet of the season will be rolled out. One hundred and sixty-seven kilometers which, on paper, seem short compared to the distances covered so far, but which in reality concentrate all the typical difficulties of the program: orientation, hitchhiking, unexpected missions and continuous endurance tests.

Costantino della Gherardesca and Guido Meda are still leading the final race, accompanying the three surviving couples towards the final verdict. And it is precisely the contrast between the finalists that makes this conclusion particularly open.

The Veloci, Fiona May and Patrick Stevens, have built their path on compactness and shared experience even in private life. They faced the difficulties with pragmatism and determination, often establishing themselves as one of the most competitive teams, especially in physical tests.

The Recommended, Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino, have grown over the course of the episodes. After a very brilliant start, they experienced more complicated moments, but they were able to resist the pressure without losing the ability to play everything down to the last metre. Their strength has always been the friendship that binds them, an element that helped them even in the most chaotic moments of the journey.

Then there are Le Dj, Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo, authentic protagonists of the edition. Ironic, unpredictable and competitive, they dominated much of the race, taking four stage victories and demonstrating almost perfect harmony. They arrive at the last appointment with the weight of the underdogs, but for this very reason they will also be the most watched couple. During the evening, decisive tests, changes of pace and moments of emotional tension cannot be missing.

This evening represents the end of an adventure characterized by entertainment, discovery and resistance. After weeks spent chasing passages, maps and goals, the time comes for the competitors to transform the entire journey made into a victory.

Beijing Express couples 13

The couples of “Pechino Express 13” still competing:

The Recommended: Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino

The DJs: Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo

The Fast: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens

Where to see Beijing Express 13

The last seasonal episode of “Pechino Express” airs Thursday 14 May 2026 on Sky Uno (channel 108) starting at 9.15pm. The episodes of the program can also be viewed in streaming on NOW – for subscribers to the service – and on demand on Sky Go.

TV programs tonight and tomorrow

– TV programs tonight

– Movies on TV tonight

– TV programs today

– TV programs tomorrow night