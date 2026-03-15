Beijing Express 13, the show starts off very strong: the first is the most watched episode ever

Beijing Express starts off strong straight away. The first episode of the 13th season of the Sky Original show created by Banijay Italia was the most watched episode ever. Put in numbers it is like this: “Total Audience of 752 thousand spectators and 3.3% share, with 1,192,000 contacts and 60% permanence”.

On the social front, “Beijing Express was by far the most commented show of the entire television day yesterday.” And again: “158 thousand Social TV Audience interactions in the Linear survey and 251 thousand interactions in the Same Day 24/7 survey, respectively +108% and +107% compared to the debut of last season”.

Beijing Express 13, the first episode

The ten competing couples began to explore theFar East. Travelers – guided by the conductor Costantino della Gherardesca and from the first correspondent of the season, Lillo – they traveled far and wide Baliin Indonesia, for 221km: started from Ubudthe spiritual heart of the island, reached the Red Carpet in the city of Gilimanukalso passing through Mengwiwhere they signed the Red Book for the first time this season. At the end of the race, Costantino announced the ranking of the first stage as well as the unprecedented verdict of the black envelope: victory for the Recommended Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino, also thanks to the position in the ranking gained with the Red Book, while last place for the Ex Steven Basalari and Viviana Vizzi who will have to compete in an unexpected “duel” with the couple who will be at risk of elimination in the second episode.