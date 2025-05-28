Belve is now one "Sunday in" with money

Belve is now a Sunday in with money





The metamorphosis of “beasts” known by comparing “beasts” with its past. It would be enough to return to the origins to notice the differences, the transformation and, unfortunately, also the involution of a program that was born with a spirit and that over time has developed another.

He ran the year 2018 when “Belve” made his first appearance on the nine. A small half -hour car, placed in the late evening, with Francesca Fagnani who tarted his guest with questions, a few centimeters away. Another acronym, other lights, another climate, no public and, as mentioned, interviewed very close to the interviewer. Particularity that made the transmission consistent with its title, as if to want to define an inhospitable and highly uncomfortable place.

With the move to Rai 2 and with the passage from the second to the first evening, the thirty minutes became one hundred and forty. Abandoned the niche, the glory embraced, with all the consequences of the case. Starting with the selection of the guests.

Fagnani no longer starts from the potential content that a guest can guarantee, but from the VIP itself. Which generally is the most crying, the most chased, the most talked about. Meanwhile, the name, then will be seen. A legitimate move if you have a show, far from shareable if you aim for content and real in -depth analysis.

The fogging of “belves” is all here and, in particular, on the will – openly declared by the presenter – to generate a spin off entirely dedicated to the ‘crime’. Desire that once he would have had no reason to exist, however he became necessary when the program decided to turn on Francesca Cipriani, Flavia Vento, Milly D’Abbraccio or Michele Morrone, just to name a few. Obviously then that a distinction is needed.

An excellent product for invoice and results, but has abandoned the old spirit

“Belve”, it is clear, is an excellent product, both for the aesthetic invoice and for the results, with the share that often touches and exceeds 10%. However, he abandoned the journalistic spirit, vialing on lightness and gossip. In short, a “Sunday in” with money.

The economic factor is not marginal and to pull it up was Mara Venier herself, when she welcomed Fagnani in her living room: “You give a lot of money”. To then add: “Why do everyone come to be interviewed and are not afraid of you?”.

Not exactly a compliment, given that one should be afraid of the beast, awe. On the contrary, the VIPs suffer their fascination, because figured if today there is someone who does not aim to end up on that stool. Therefore, the much evoked ‘Circletto’ becomes that of social media, where “Belve” enjoys Bulgarian consensus and which Fagnani strategically squeezes the eye. A drift that often leads the programs to no longer be what they would like (and should) be, but the mirror of the ‘bubble’, of which certain television seems to be dependent.

And so on of slogans and repeated gestures almost to become an identification sign. A good from a certain point of view, but also a flattening on the creative front. Unfortunately, the ‘pure’ questions of Fagnani are increasingly reduced, replaced by ritual questions and by the re -proposal of statements that the guest has released to others, perhaps centuries earlier. When it does not happen – or happens in a reduced form – the program returns to benefit from it. See the face to face with Mario Balotelli. So far the best of the current season.