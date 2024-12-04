“Berlin: Code Red”, plot and release date of the new German dramedy from Apple TV+

After Where’s Wanda?, a new dramedy TV series arrives on Apple TV+. It’s called Berlin: Code Red (previously called KRANK Berlin) and is a German-language hospital drama co-created by former emergency room doctor turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski. Here are all the previews on the cast, plot and release date.

The cast of Berlin: Code Red

Berlin: Code Red stars Haley Louise Jones (My Favorite, Paradise) and Slavko Popadić (Crooks), supported by a cast that includes Şafak Şengül (GW Bush), Aram Tafreshian (Dogs of Berlin), Samirah Breuer ( The Griffin), Bernhard Schütz (Barbarians) and Peter Lohmeyer (“I don’t work here”) and Benjamin Radjaipour (Hired Girl).

The series is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for ZDFneo and Apple TV+, with Alexis von Wittgenstein (Oktoberfest: Beer and Blood) of Violet Pictures and Emmy nominee Henning Kamm (Unorthodox) of Real Film as executive producers. Berlin: Code Red is directed by Alex Schaad (Skin Deep) and Fabian Möhrke (Eichwald MdB). International rights were handled by Beta Film.

What Berlin is about: code red

Managing a chaotic emergency room in Berlin’s most complicated and overcrowded hospital is no small task for young doctor Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who seeks a new start in the big city after the implosion of her private life in Munich. When he tries to implement the necessary reforms, Parker comes up against resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and constantly exhausted hospital staff, who survive only thanks to an indispensable dose of dark humor. Yet, faced with an increasingly unforgiving healthcare system, this battered team must put aside their differences and join forces to save lives.

When Berlin: Code Red comes out on Apple TV+

The series will be released on Apple TV+ starting Wednesday 26 February with the first two episodes of the eight total, followed by a weekly episode until 9 April.