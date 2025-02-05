“Berlin: Red Code”, the trailer of the new Medical Drama in German of Apple TV+

After where Wanda?, On Apple TV+ a new TV series comes from Germany. It is titled Berlin: Red Code (international title Krank Berlin) and is a German -speaking Hospital Drama co -creator by the former emergency room doctor – who has become a screenwriter – Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski. Here are all the advances on the cast, plot and release date. And at the bottom article the official trailer in Italian.

The cast of Berlin: red code

Berlin: Red code features Haley Louise Jones (my favorite, Paradise) and Slavko Popadić (Crooks), flanked by a cast that includes şafak şengül (a mother against GW Bush), Aram Tafreshian (Dogs of Berlin), Samirah Breuer ( The Griffin), Bernhard Schütz (barbarians) and Peter Lohmeyer (“I Don’t Work here”) and Benjamin Radjaipour (girlfriend for rent).

The series is produced by Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin for Zdfneo and Apple Tv+, with Alexis von Wittgenstein (Oktoberfest: beer and blood) of Violet Pictures and the named of the Emmy Henning Kamm (Unichodox) of Real Film as executive producers. Berlin: red code is directed by Alex Schaad (Skin Deep) and Fabian Möhrke (Eichwald MDB). International rights were managed by Beta Film.

What Berlin is about: red code

Managing a chaotic emergency room in the most complicated and overcrowded hospital in Berlin is not a little task for the young doctor Parker (Haley Louise Jones), who is looking for a new beginning in the big city after the implosion of her private life in Munich. When trying to implement the necessary reforms, Parker clashes with the resistance of hospital staff, underpaid, poorly equipped and constantly exhausted, which survives only thanks to an indispensable dose of black humor. Yet, in the face of an increasingly ruthless health system, this discontent team must put aside its differences and combine the forces to save lives.

When Berlin comes out: red code on Apple TV+

The series will be released on Apple TV+ from the day on Wednesday 26 February with the first two episodes of the eight total, followed by a weekly episode until April 9th.

The Berlin trailer: red code