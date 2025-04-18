Berlusconi exaggerated, woe to Fazio, the lesson of Tatangelo and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Brava Anna Tatangelo!

Anna Tatangelo is a woman who says what she thinks. Without too many hair on the tongue, but always using the right words. Guest of the podcast One More Timeby Luca Casadei, the singer revealed a detail never said before, significant and also very right. It is a teaching that he wanted to convey to his son Andrea, who recently turned 15, born from love for Gigi D’Alessio.

“Your son did you understand why his dad had other children then?”, Casadei asked her. And Tatangelo gave an answer that at first it may seem like an arrow to D’Alessio, but which is actually a sign of great maturity. A maturity acquired because he has experienced the judgment and prejudice of being ‘the other woman’ on his skin. “I think Andrea is lucky enough to have a mother who tries to make things understand. I don’t do it for Gigi, I do it for Andrea. I tell him ‘they are your brothers and sisters, it’s a beautiful thing because one day you can count on them, you must be happy for dad’. These are the things he feels from the mother”. “Because I lived the opposite, I lived an internal war in which I was ‘the woman’ and I saw how this hurt to me, to Gigi and the children. That’s why my son must still bring compared to his partner,” said the singer remembering the not easy period lived when the love between the two and Gigi had a wedding and three children behind the two. A lesson not only for the child, but for every parent: the children must remain out of marital and extra-syntrus issues.

Monica Setta’s ‘revenge’

Monica Setta did not take very well the imitation of Giulia Vecchio at the Gialappa’s Show. Although the journalist said he saw the sketch as “a tribute to success” of his program, the parody goes down. “By now the national sport is to do my imitation,” said the presenter who then added: “My lawyers, however, wrote to Tv8 to avoid the social drift and protect the Rai brand of Stories of women at the crossroads. I was not offended, I am 60 years old and if I wanted I would have been able to redo as many colleagues, but I am contrary to plastic surgery and the representations different from objective reality “. He did not offend himself, but he gave a mandate to his lawyers to write to the TV broadcaster. Who knows if he had obsessed which countermeasure he would have adopted …

Fabio Fazio and the stormy weather

And the chocolate hit again. After the very bitter troubles of Chiara Ferragni, here another well -known face and name was involved in a chocolate affair. Not only tablets and pralines, but also Easter eggs (just like for Ferragni). Who are we talking about? By Fabio Fazio. The conductor of ‘Che tempo che fa’ (well certainly stormy) a few years ago noted the company worked close to bankruptcy together with his wife Gioia Selis and two other friends, Davide Petrini and Alessia Parodi. From some controls of the carabinieri it emerged that the “protected denominations ‘Green pistachio of Bronte’ would have been used, ‘Sea salt of Trapani’ and ‘Giffoni hazelnut’ despite the pistachio used in the products had a generic Sicilian origin and the hazelnut was Piedmontese”. This led to the “seizure of about 1,200 chocolate and praline packs for a total of almost 1.4 quintals, the retreat of 5,400 Easter egg labels, tablets, truffle and 13 administrative penalties for an account of almost 100,000 euros raised in February 2024”. The sanction has already been paid, but now Codancos has presented a complaint for alleged irregularities and deceptive messages in the label.

Mara Venier gets off the train

Rai tried, but there is only one throne over and is by Maria De Filippi. Second Dagospia‘The seasons of love’, the program conducted by the Aunt of Italy Mara Venier dedicated to love over 60, will not be renewed. The show takes place aboard a train and the protagonist of the episode has the opportunity to get to know three suitors in a totally unusual way, that is, through avatar: young boys or girls who play them. Perhaps the love train did not reach the right station. Who knows how Mara Venier will have taken this news, perhaps not so well even if he has been saying that he wants to decrease work commitments for some time ….

Gossippini

Orietta Berti

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Silvia Toffanin left Oriietta Berti speechless. The Ad Mediaset and the presenter paid homage to the singer with a maxi Easter egg made by the Maître Chocolatier. To thank them, Berti posted a video on social networks that became viral. The countdown to find out what there is officially started.

CLIZIA INCORVAIA

Clizia Incorvaia has been indicted for having posted photos of the younger daughter without the consent of the ex -husband, the singer of the vibrations Francesco Sarcina. A decision that made angry and not a little incorvaia, who on live TV said: “I believe that the children should be left out of the dynamics of former spouses”, the declarations of Clizia Incorvaia: “A good parent, I learned this, must take a step back compared to her anger. So I respond to my daughter to love love. I hope I don’t read certain things”.

The accusations against Rocco Siffredi

Rocco Siffredi is accused of alleged violence during and outside the sets. The serious accusations emerged following a service of Le Iene. To take the defenses of the Divo porn, Valentina Nappi who said to Mowmag: “Maybe he is one who tries to push you to go beyond your limits – with me he did it, and I thank him again for this – but when you don’t find yourself at ease nobody prevents you from getting up and leave. If you continue, you do it for money, and in that case there is a consent”.