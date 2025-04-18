Berlusconi exaggerated, woe to Fazio, the lesson of Tatangelo and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Culture

Berlusconi exaggerated, woe to Fazio, the lesson of Tatangelo and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Berlusconi exaggerated, woe to Fazio, the lesson of Tatangelo and the other gossip to read on the weekend

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The history of the lost city of Ubar, the Atlantis of the sands: when archeology meets the myth
Berlusconi exaggerated, woe to Fazio, the lesson of Tatangelo and the other gossip to read on the weekend
What is totem and what its meaning was for Native Americans