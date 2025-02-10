Beware of WhatsApp scams: Messages with the Nigeria +234 prefix, how to defend yourself

If you have received a message on WhatsApp from a number with International prefix +234 from Nigeriabe careful: it may be a probable attempt to scam. This type of scam is based on a first generic contact that begins with phrases like «Hi, how are you lately?” or “Hi, can I steal a minute?». The goal is to start a conversation and then conduct the victim in a trap, which can take different forms: romantic scams, requests for money, false job opportunities and investment, and so on. To orchestrate these deceptions are not unwillingly individual, but real criminal organizations. Your number may have ended up in their database through computer violations or purchases of contact lists in the Dark Web. To defend yourself, it is essential not to respond, block the number and report it to WhatsApp. But how do these scams work in detail? And why are they so widespread? Let’s see it together.

How the scam of the Nigeria price price

The scam based on numbers with foreign prefixes are not new (over time we have talked to you several times of this type), but those related to +234 They are emerging with increasing frequency. The adaptation mechanism follows that of the so -called “Friendly messages” On WhatsApp: the interlocutor tries to establish a contact pretending to have contacted you by mistake or with a generic excuse. THE’approximate Italianthe Absente profile photo el ‘insistence In wanting to continue the conversation are all alarm signals. If you answer, the scammer will evaluate your level of interest and vulnerability, adapting its approach accordingly.

The purposes of these scams are different. Some fall within the so -called romance scam (or romantic scams) in which the scammer, pretending to be interested in a relationship, establishes a relationship of trust with the victim until he convinced her to send money. Other scams are based on the sextortionwhere the victim is induced to send intimate images, which are then used as a lever to extort money with the threat of making them public. Another very popular technique involves the use of false job offers: promised high earnings for non -existent online uses, often on the pretext of requesting early payment for fake training courses or training courses. And then there is no shortage of the messages they propose fraudulent investmentsespecially in cryptocurrencies or financial instruments presented as unmissable opportunity, but which actually only serve to subtract money from the victims.

Example of WhatsApp scam with the Nigeria price +234 prefix.



How to defend itself from the scam of the Nigeria prefix +234

Fortunately, protect yourself From the scam of the Nigeria prefix +234 It is relatively simple. The first golden rule to follow is Do not respond to suspicious messages. Also your simple «Who are you?»Sent to the number +234 that contacted you can report to the scammers that your numbering is actually active on WhatsApp and, therefore, potentially vulnerable. If you receive such a message, the best thing to do is block the contact and report it to WhatsApp. When an unknown number writes to you, the app itself offers this option: just open the chat, touch Block and select the option Blocks and reports. Indicate the reason for the block helps WhatsApp to identify and limit the spread of these scam attempts.

In addition to this, it is always a good idea Avoid sharing personal information online. More details on you are available on the net (for example on social networks), the easier it will be for a scammer to build a more credible approach. Last but not least, remember to Keep adequate WhatsApp privacy settingsfor example by limiting the visibility of your profile and your photo only to trusted contacts. And if by chance you have already fallen victim to the scam of the Nigerian prefix, do not hesitate to report the incident to the postal police.